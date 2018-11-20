Willie Nelson, Steven Tyler, Brandon Flowers dei Killers, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello dei Rage Against the Machine, Aloe Blacc e Eric Church hanno eseguito una versione celebrativa di "All You Need Is Love" dei Beatles, anteprima del film e dell’album ‘Imagine: John Lennon 75th Birthday Concert’.

Kris Kristofferson, Peter Frampton, Kevin Bacon, Chris Stapleton, Pat Monahan dei Train e Juanes si sono uniti per la canzone. Il CD e DVD esce il 14 dicembre via Black Presents, mentre l'edizione su vinile uscirà, in un secondo tempo, il 18 gennaio 2019.

La clip è tratta dal concerto tenutosi al Madison Square Garden di New York nel 2015. Su questa uscita la vedova di John Lennon, Yoko Ono, ha dichiarato: "È bello vedere così tanti musicisti meravigliosi e di talento riunirsi per questo speciale spettacolo per celebrare il compleanno di John. L'arte di John continua a dare speranza, luce e felicità a generazioni di persone in ogni luogo. La sua convinzione che ognuno di noi possa cambiare il mondo continua a ispirare la razza umana a credere in se stessa e la sua influenza è eterna nei cuori di tutti mentre condividiamo le possibilità e il potere della musica".

CD & DVD Track List:

“Come Together” – Steven Tyler

2. “Instant Karma” – Brandon Flowers

3. “Don’t Let Me Down” – Sheryl Crow; Brandon Flowers; Chris Stapleton

4. “Jealous Guy” – Pat Monahan

5. “A Hard Day’s Night” – Sheryl Crow

6. “In My Life” – John Fogerty

7. “Watching The Wheels” – Aloe Blacc

8. “Woman” – Juanes

9. “Hey Bulldog” – Spoon

10. “Working Class Hero” – Tom Morello; Kris Kristofferson

11. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – Aloe Blacc; Sheryl Crow; Peter Frampton

12. “Give Peace A Chance” – John Fogerty

13. “Mother” – The Roots

14. “Mind Games” – Eric Church

15. “Steel And Glass” – Aloe Blacc

16. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Peter Frampton

17. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away” – Kris Kristofferson; Willie Nelson; Chris Stapleton

18. “Revolution” – Eric Church; Steven Tyler (DVD only)

19. “Power To The People” – Tom Morello

20. “A Special Thank You From Yoko Ono” – Yoko Ono (DVD only)

21. “Imagine” – Willie Nelson

22. “All You Need Is Love” – Aloe Blacc; Eric Church; Sheryl Crow; John Fogerty; Peter Frampton; Brandon Flowers; Juanes; Kris Kristofferson; Pat Monahan; Tom Morello; Willie Nelson; Roots; Spoon; Chris Stapleton; Steven Tyler

LP Track List

LP 1 Side 1

“Come Together – Steven Tyler

2. “Instant Karma – Brandon Flowers

3. “Don’t Let Me Down – Sheryl Crow; Brandon Flowers; Chris Stapleton

4. “Jealous Guy” – Pat Monahan

5. “A Hard Day’s Night” – Sheryl Crow

LP 1 Side 2

“In My Life” – John Fogerty

2. “Watching The Wheels” – Aloe Blacc

3. “Woman” – Juanes

4. “Hey Bulldog” – Spoon

5. “Working Class Hero” – Tom Morello; Kris Kristofferson

6. “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” – Aloe Blacc; Sheryl Crow; Peter Frampton

LP 2 Side 1

“Give Peace A Chance” – John Fogerty

2. “Mother” – The Roots

3. “Mind Games” – Eric Church

4. “Steel And Glass” – Aloe Blacc

5. “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” – Peter Frampton

LP 2 Side 2

1. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”- Kris Kristofferson; Willie Nelson; Chris Stapleton

2. “Power To The People” – Tom Morello

3. “Imagine” – Willie Nelson

4. “All You Need Is Love” – Aloe Blacc; Eric Church; Sheryl Crow; John Fogerty; Peter Frampton; Brandon Flowers; Juanes; Kris Kristofferson; Pat Monahan; Tom Morello; Willie Nelson; The Roots; Spoon; Chris Stapleton; Steven Tyler