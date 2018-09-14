Ieri sera al Comerica Theatre di Phoenix (Arizona) i Nine Inch Nails hanno dato il via al loro ‘Cold and Black and Infinite Tour’ ed è proprio il caso di dire che hanno iniziato col botto.

La band di Trent Reznor infatti ha aperto il set suonando per intero l’EP del 1992 “Broken”, evento mai accaduto. Hanno quindi proposto in concerto “Happiness in Slavery” dopo ben 23 anni di assenza dalle loro setlist.

Da segnalare anche che “This isn’t the place” – brano incluso nell’EP “Add Violence” pubblicato nel 2017 – è stato proposto dal vivo per la prima volta.

Setlist:

(Pinion)

Wish

Last (first performance since 2009)

Help Me I Am in Hell (first performance since 2013)

Happiness in Slavery (first performance since 1995)

Gave Up

Physical (Adam and the Ants cover, first performance since 2009)

Suck (Pigface cover, first performance since 2013)

March of the Pigs

The Lovers

Reptile

Shit Mirror

Ahead of Ourselves

This Isn’t the Place (live debut)

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)

Survivalism

Only

The Hand that Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Less Than

The Day the World Went Away

Hurt