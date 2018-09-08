Thirty Seconds To Mars e Mike Shinoda al Milano Rocks: le scalette
Il festival Milano Rocks si chiude questa sera: dopo i concerti di Imagine Dragons (60.000 persone) e Franz Ferdinand/National (15.000 persone), 20.000 persone sonon accorse a vedere Mike Shinoda, in versione solista (i Linkin Park l'anno scorso avevano radunato 80.000 persone, poco prima della tragica morte di Chester Bennington) e Thirty Seconds To Mars.
Ecco le scalette dei due concerti
Mike Shinoda
Remember the name
When They Come for Me
Roads Untraveled
Ghosts
Castle of Glass
Sorry for now
Waiting for the End / Where'd You Go
In the end/medley
About you
Over again
Papercut
Make it up as I go
Running from My Shadow
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Monolith
Up in the Air
Kings and Queens
This Is War
Dangerous Night
From Yesterday
Do or Die
Love Is Madness
Hail to the Victor
City of Angels
Rescue Me
Hurricane
Remedy
Live Like a Dream
The Kill (Bury Me)
Walk on Water
Closer to the Edge