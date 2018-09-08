Il festival Milano Rocks si chiude questa sera: dopo i concerti di Imagine Dragons (60.000 persone) e Franz Ferdinand/National (15.000 persone), 20.000 persone sonon accorse a vedere Mike Shinoda, in versione solista (i Linkin Park l'anno scorso avevano radunato 80.000 persone, poco prima della tragica morte di Chester Bennington) e Thirty Seconds To Mars.

Ecco le scalette dei due concerti

Mike Shinoda

Remember the name

When They Come for Me

Roads Untraveled

Ghosts

Castle of Glass

Sorry for now

Waiting for the End / Where'd You Go

In the end/medley

About you

Over again

Papercut

Make it up as I go

Running from My Shadow

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Monolith

Up in the Air

Kings and Queens

This Is War

Dangerous Night

From Yesterday

Do or Die

Love Is Madness

Hail to the Victor

City of Angels

Rescue Me

Hurricane

Remedy

Live Like a Dream

The Kill (Bury Me)

Walk on Water

Closer to the Edge