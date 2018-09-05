Il nuovo corso della nazionale di calcio italiana è alle porte, la squadra ora nelle mani del nuovo allenatore Roberto Mancini si è riunita nel centro federale di Coverciano per preparare i prossimi impegni che li vedranno impegnati contro le nazionali di Polonia e Portogallo.

Gli azzurri si sono allenati a tempo di musica, come riporta sportmediaset.it. Questa la playlist (che non contiene alcun brano in lingua italiana) che ha accompagnato la fatica degli atleti.

Love My Life – Robbie Williams

Prayer in C – Lilly Wood & The Prick e Robin Schulz

Be Mine – Ofenbach

Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan

Kick Ass – Mika & RedOne

Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd

Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson

It’s My Life – Bon Jovi

The Best – Tina Turner

We Will Rock You – Queen

One Vision – Queen

I Want It All – Queen

More Than You Know – Axwell Ingrosso

The Final Countdown – Europe

Habits (Stay High) – Tove Lo

Over and Over Again – The Used

Feel So Close – Calvin Harris

Run for Cover – Killers

Mad World – Young Guns

My Way – Calvin Harris

Burn – Ellie Goulding

On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons

Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple

Fly on the Wall – Miley Cyrus

Another One Bites The Dust – Queen

You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2 & Kygo

Eye of the Tiger – Survivor

Rockabye – Clean Bandit

Jump – Van Halen

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Come With Me Now – Kongos

Highway to Hell – AC/DC

Dreaming – Smallpools

Cake By the Ocean – James Major

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

No Sleep – Twin Atlantic

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (but I like it) – Rolling Stones

Little Talks – Of Mosters and Men

The Power – H-Blockx

Something Just Like This – Chainsmokers & Coldplay

There’s Nothin Holdin’ me Back – Shawn Mendes

Clocks – Coldplay

Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5

Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake

Human – Rag’n’Bone Man