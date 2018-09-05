Questa la playlist delle canzoni che la nostra nazionale di calcio ascolta durante l'allenamento - LEGGI
Il nuovo corso della nazionale di calcio italiana è alle porte, la squadra ora nelle mani del nuovo allenatore Roberto Mancini si è riunita nel centro federale di Coverciano per preparare i prossimi impegni che li vedranno impegnati contro le nazionali di Polonia e Portogallo.
Gli azzurri si sono allenati a tempo di musica, come riporta sportmediaset.it. Questa la playlist (che non contiene alcun brano in lingua italiana) che ha accompagnato la fatica degli atleti.
Love My Life – Robbie Williams
Prayer in C – Lilly Wood & The Prick e Robin Schulz
Be Mine – Ofenbach
Mr. Saxobeat – Alexandra Stan
Kick Ass – Mika & RedOne
Another Brick in the Wall – Pink Floyd
Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You) – Kelly Clarkson
It’s My Life – Bon Jovi
The Best – Tina Turner
We Will Rock You – Queen
One Vision – Queen
I Want It All – Queen
More Than You Know – Axwell Ingrosso
The Final Countdown – Europe
Habits (Stay High) – Tove Lo
Over and Over Again – The Used
Feel So Close – Calvin Harris
Run for Cover – Killers
Mad World – Young Guns
My Way – Calvin Harris
Burn – Ellie Goulding
On Top of the World – Imagine Dragons
Smoke on the Water – Deep Purple
Fly on the Wall – Miley Cyrus
Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
You’re the Best Thing About Me – U2 & Kygo
Eye of the Tiger – Survivor
Rockabye – Clean Bandit
Jump – Van Halen
Believer – Imagine Dragons
Come With Me Now – Kongos
Highway to Hell – AC/DC
Dreaming – Smallpools
Cake By the Ocean – James Major
I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
No Sleep – Twin Atlantic
It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (but I like it) – Rolling Stones
Little Talks – Of Mosters and Men
The Power – H-Blockx
Something Just Like This – Chainsmokers & Coldplay
There’s Nothin Holdin’ me Back – Shawn Mendes
Clocks – Coldplay
Moves Like Jagger – Maroon 5
Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake
Human – Rag’n’Bone Man