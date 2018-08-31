Echo and the Bunnymen, esce il 5 ottobre 'The stars, the oceans & the moon' - COPERTINA / TRACKLIST
Gli Echo and the Bunnymen si apprestano a tornare sulle scene, quattro anni dopo l'uscita del loro ultimo album in studio, "Meteorites" del 2014. La band di Liverpool ha annunciato l'uscita, prevista per il prossimo 5 ottobre, del suo nuovo disco, "The stars, the oceans & the moon".
L'album contiene tredici brani tratti dai precedenti dischi del gruppo, per l'occasione riarrangiati. Ma ci sono anche due inediti: il singolo "The somnambulist", che anticiperà l'uscita dell'album, e "How far?". Le lavorazioni di "The stars, the oceans & the moon" si sono svolte presso i Dog House Studios e hanno visto gli Echo and the Bunnymen lavorare insieme al produttore Andy Wright. McCulloch dice a proposito delle nuove versioni:
"Non lo sto facendo per nessun altro. Lo sto facendo perché è importante, per me, rendere le canzoni migliori. Devo farlo".
Ecco, di seguito, copertina e tracklist dell'album:
“Bring On The Dancing Horses”
“The Somnambulist”
"Nothing Lasts Forever”
“Lips Like Sugar”
“Rescue”
“Rust”
“Angels & Devils”
“Bedbugs & Ballyhoo”
“Zimbo”
“Stars Are Stars”
“Seven Seas”
“Ocean Rain”
13 “The Cutter”
14 “How Far?”
15 “The Killing Moon”