Gli Echo and the Bunnymen si apprestano a tornare sulle scene, quattro anni dopo l'uscita del loro ultimo album in studio, "Meteorites" del 2014. La band di Liverpool ha annunciato l'uscita, prevista per il prossimo 5 ottobre, del suo nuovo disco, "The stars, the oceans & the moon".

L'album contiene tredici brani tratti dai precedenti dischi del gruppo, per l'occasione riarrangiati. Ma ci sono anche due inediti: il singolo "The somnambulist", che anticiperà l'uscita dell'album, e "How far?". Le lavorazioni di "The stars, the oceans & the moon" si sono svolte presso i Dog House Studios e hanno visto gli Echo and the Bunnymen lavorare insieme al produttore Andy Wright. McCulloch dice a proposito delle nuove versioni:

"Non lo sto facendo per nessun altro. Lo sto facendo perché è importante, per me, rendere le canzoni migliori. Devo farlo".

Ecco, di seguito, copertina e tracklist dell'album:

“Bring On The Dancing Horses”

“The Somnambulist”

"Nothing Lasts Forever”

“Lips Like Sugar”

“Rescue”

“Rust”

“Angels & Devils”

“Bedbugs & Ballyhoo”

“Zimbo”

“Stars Are Stars”

“Seven Seas”

“Ocean Rain”

13 “The Cutter”

14 “How Far?”

15 “The Killing Moon”