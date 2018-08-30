Muse: il nuovo album 'Simulation Theory' esce il 9 novembre – Ascolta l'ultimo estratto ‘The Dark Side’ – COPERTINA / TRACKLIST
La band guidata da Matt Bellamy ha annunciato l’uscita del suo ottavo album in studio: "Simulation Theory" arriva il prossimo 9 novembre.
Insieme all’annuncio del disco, i Muse hanno condiviso un nuovo singolo intitolato “The Dark Side”. Lo potete ascoltare qui sotto:
Anticipato dai singoli "Something Human", "Thought Contagion" e "Dig Down", il nuovo album è stato prodotto dalla band, insieme a diversi produttori tra i quali Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback e Timbaland. Ogni canzone dell'album sarà accompagnata da un video.
"Simulation Theory" sarà pubblicato in tre formati: Standard (11 brani), Deluxe (16 brani) e Super Deluxe (21 brani). Tra i brani in più rispetto a quelli contenuti nella versione standard una versione acustica gospel di "Dig Down", la partecipazione della UCLA Bruin Marching Band in "Pressure", una versione dal vivo di "Thought Contagion", versioni acustiche di diversi brani tra cui "Something Human" e versioni "Alternate Reality" di "Algorithm" e "The Dark Side".L'artwork dell'album è stata realizzata dall'artista digitale Kyle Lambert, che aveva disegnato le locandine di 'Stranger Things', 'Jurassic Park' e molti altri film. La cover della versione Super Deluxe è stata invece realizzata da Paul Shipper, i cui lavori precedenti includono 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' e 'Avengers: Affinity War', tra gli altri.
"Simulation Theory" segue "Drones", pubblicato nel 2015.
Qui la copertina e la tracklist di “Simulation Theory”:
Deluxe Album CD:
- Algorithm
- The Dark Side
- Pressure
- Propaganda
- Break It To Me
- Something Human
- Thought Contagion
- Get Up and Fight
- Blockades
- Dig Down
- The Void
- Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
- The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
- Propaganda (Acoustic)
- Something Human (Acoustic)
- Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
Super Deluxe Boxset:
CD 1 and Vinyl 1
- Algorithm
- The Dark Side
- Pressure
- Propaganda
- Break It To Me
- Something Human
- Thought Contagion
- Get Up and Fight
- Blockades
- Dig Down
- The Void
CD 2 and Vinyl 2
- Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)
- The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)
- Pressure (Ft. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)
- Propaganda (Acoustic)
- Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)
- Something Human (acoustic)
- Thought Contagion (Live)
- Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)
- The Void (Acoustic)
- The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)