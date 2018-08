Hundreds of mourners line up to pay their final respects to #ArethaFranklin during her public viewing on Tuesday in Detroit. The Queen of Soul will lie in state for two days at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history. Read more through the link in our bio. . 📹 @NBCNews

A post shared by MSNBC (@msnbc) on Aug 28, 2018 at 6:48am PDT