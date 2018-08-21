MTV Video Music Awards 2018: ecco tutti i vincitori
Si sono tenuti ieri notte presso il Radio City Music Hall di New York, gli MTV Video Music Awards 2018, manifestazione organizzata dall'emittente televisiva MTV, dove vengono premiati i migliori videoclip musicali degli ultimi 12 mesi.
Le nomination sono state annunciate il 16 luglio tramite Instagram, guida la classifica Cardi B, con 10 nomination, seguita dai Carters (Beyoncé e Jay-Z) con otto, da Childish Gambino e Drake con sette, Bruno Mars con sei, Camilla Cabello e Ariana Grande con cinque.
Tra i numerosi artisti premiati, spicca il nome dell’ex Fifth Harmony Camila Cabello che ha trionfato nelle categorie più prestigiose: Artist of the Year e Best Video.
Ecco di seguito la lista con tutti i vincitori:
Video of the Year:
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Best Collaboration:
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Best New Artist:
Cardi B
Artist of the Year:
Camila Cabello
Best Latin Video:
J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]
Song of the Year:
Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]
Best Pop Video:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Best Hip Hop Video:
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
Push Artist of the Year:
Hayley Kiyoko
Song of Summer:
Cardi B / Bad Bunny / J Balvin: “I Like It”
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award:
Jennifer Lopez
Best Dance Video:
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Best Rock Video:
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Video With a Message:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best Cinematography:
The Carters – “APES**T”
Best Direction:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best Art Direction:
The Carters – “APES**T”
Best Visual Effects:
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Best Choreography:
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best Editing:
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]