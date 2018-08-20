La Appleseed Recordings, etichetta specializzata in canzoni di protesta e impegno civile fondata nel 1997 da Jim Musselman, pubblicherà il prossimo 19 ottobre "Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots and Branches", compilation celebrativa che includerà le riletture inediti di classici della canzone impegnata registrati da Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, Donovan e molti altri.

Il Boss si è cimentato in una nuova versione di "If I Had a Hammer" di Pete Seeger, mentre il già chitarrista di Rage Against The Machine e Audioslave ha messo mano al brano degli AC/DC "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap": Donovan, invece, si è prodotto in una rilettura di "Wild Mountain Thyme" di Joan Baez. Altri inediti sono stati forniti da - tra gli altri - John Wesley Harding, John Stewart, Jesse Winchester, Anne Hills e Tom Russell, mentre di Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Jackson Browne con Bonnie Raitt e Roger McGuinn con Judy Collins sono stati inseriti brani di repertorio.

"Lo scopo è quello di fornire una raccolta di canzoni che parlino di giustizia sociale, presente o passata", ha spiegato in una nota ufficiale Musselman: "Sia pubblicando canzoni nuove scritte sulla base di emozioni ed esperienze maturate in tempi recenti, sia tenendo vive canzoni tradizionali della storia del nostro paese e del resto del mondo. Per imparare come andare avanti non possiamo dimenticare le lezioni - o le canzoni - del passato".

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist completa di "Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots and Branches":

Disco 1 – “Let the Truth Be Told”

1. Pete Seeger – Oh Sacred World

2. Bruce Springsteen – If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song) (exclusive new song)

3. Tom Morello – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (exclusive new song)

4. Tim Robbins – Well May the World Go (exclusive new song)

5. Joan Baez – I Wish the Wars Were All Over

6. Pete Seeger with Billy Bragg, Ani DiFranco, Steve Earle and Anne Hills – Bring Them Home (If You Love Your Uncle Sam)

7. Tom Russell – Across the Border (exclusive new song)

8. Johnny Clegg – Love in the Time of Gaza

9. John Wesley Harding (w/ Corporal Quorum) – Scared of Guns (Amended) (exclusive new song)

10. Sweet Honey in the Rock – Second Line Blues

11. Anne Hills – Needle of Death (exclusive new song)

12. Natalie Merchant & Friends – There is No Good Reason

13. The Kennedys – Give Me Back My Country

14. Studs Terkel – Blessed Be the Nation

15. Tom Morello – This Land is Your Land

16. Bruce Springsteen – We Shall Overcome

17. Pete Seeger – Dr. King on Violence

Disco 2 – “Wisdom Keepers”

1. Jesse Winchester – Get It Right One Day (exclusive new song)

2. Donovan – Poorman’s Sunshine

3. Dick Gaughan – Land of the North Wind

4. Tom Paxton & Anne Hills – Follow that Road

5. Al Stewart – Katherine of Oregon

6. Jonathan Edwards – Surrounded

7. Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt – Kisses Sweeter than Wine

8. Angel Band – Jump Back in the Ditch

9. Eric Andersen – Gonna Go Crazy

10. Tom Rush – What I Know

11. Sweet Honey in the Rock – IDK, But I’m LOL

12. Lizzie West & the White Buffalo – Portrait of an Artist as a Young Woman (Thank You)

13. Joel Rafael Band with Jackson Browne, Jimmy LaFave and Arlo Guthrie – Stepstone

14. Tom Paxton – Looking for the Moon

15. Pete Seeger and Lorre Wyatt with Emmylou Harris – Somos El Barco/We Are the Boat

16. John Stewart – There is Love (Wedding Song) (exclusive new song)

17. Jesse Winchester – Sham-a-Ling-Dong-Ding

18. Dick Gaughan – When I’m Gone

Disco 3 – “Keeping the Songs Alive”

1. John Gorka – The Water is Wide

2. David Bromberg with Levon Helm – Bring it With You When You Come

3. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott – Roving Gambler

4. Tim Eriksen – Careless Love

5. Donovan – Wild Mountain Thyme (exclusive new song)

6. Roger McGuinn with Judy Collins – John Riley

7. John Wesley Harding – Canadee-I-O

8. Bernice Johnson Reagon with Kim & Reggie Harris – Oh Mary, Don’t You Weep

9. Pete Seeger – Going Across the Mountain

10. Frank Proffitt – Tom Dooley

11. Guardabarranco – Asturias

12. Lila Downs – El Quinto Regimiento

13. Aoife Clancy – Are You Sleepin’, Maggie?

14. Alec Stone Sweet – Mrs. Poer, or, The Concerto

15. Jody Stecher and Kate Brislin – Sow ‘Em on the Mountain

16. Steve Young – Little Birdie

17. Mike Seeger and Peggy Seeger – Cindy

18. Sharon Katz & the Peace Train – Sanalwami

19. Danny Glover and Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. – Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning

20. Kim and Reggie Harris – Wade in the Water

21. John Stewart & Darwin’s Army – Bay of Mexico

22. Tommy Sands with Dolores Keane and Vedran Smailovic – Where Have All the Flowers Gone