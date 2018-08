Today Spotify is rolling out songwriter and producer credits on iOS. This means Spotify users are now able to view songwriter and producer info for tracks on both iOS and desktop. Credits are accessed via the three dots next to each song, and then scrolling down to ‘song credits’. The information is still powered by label provided metadata, so some information may be incomplete or incorrect. We will be working together for data to come directly from publishers, songwriters and societies, in the near future. Plans are also on the way for additional ways to correct or provide more details for additional credits. On the picture together with Jules Parker, Head of Publishing Relations & Services, Spotify. Good job @julesgparker ! @spotify #Credits #Moralrights #Spotify #Authorsrights #Streaming #Musicbusiness #Metadata

A post shared by Alfons Karabuda (@content_is_king) on Aug 13, 2018 at 9:31am PDT