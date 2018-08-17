Una parte degli album che il Folletto di Minneapolis ha inciso tra il 1995 e il 2010 è approdata – dopo esservi stata a lungo lontana – sulle piattaforme di musica online per lo streaming e il download, in aggiunta alla cosiddetta "Prince Anthology: 1995-2010" messa insieme dalla Prince Estate in persona con pezzi dello stesso periodo, 37 brani scelti tra i più rappresentativi di quegli anni. L’operazione portata avanti da Legacy Recordings e dalla Prince Estate copre 23 album, esclusa l’”Anthology”, che – da “The Gold Experience” (1995) a “Emancipation” (1996), da “The Rainbow Children” (2001) a “Musicology” (2004), per citarne solo alcuni – aggiungono circa 300 titoli all’offerta in streaming della musica di Prince, incluse rarità e registrazioni fuori catalogo.

La novità arriva dopo che la Prince Estate e Sony Music Entertainment hanno fatto sapere lo scorso mese di giugno di aver raggiunto un accordo in merito alla distribuzione in digitale dei numerosi album del musicista. In attesa che, come annunciato, anche altri titoli, del periodo 1978-2015, subiscano la stessa sorte, ecco quanto reso disponibile al momento da Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy e, a seguire, la tracklist di "Prince Anthology: 1995-2010":

The Gold Experience (1995) (esclusa "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World") Chaos and Disorder (1996) Emancipation (1996) Crystal Ball (1998) The Truth (1998) Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999) Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001) The Rainbow Children (2001) One Nite Alone… (2002) One Nite Alone…Live! (2002) One Nite Alone...Live - The Aftershow: It Ain't Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002) Xpectation (2003) N.E.W.S. (2003) C-Note (2004) Musicology (2004) The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004) The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004) 3121 (2006) Planet Earth (2007) Indigo Nights (2008) LOtUSFLOW3R (2009) MPLSoUND (2009) 20Ten (2010) Prince Anthology: 1995-2010

Prince Anthology: 1995-2010 (Tracklist)