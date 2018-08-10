Nicky Minaj, ascolta l'album "Queen", con Eminem e The Weeknd: tracklist e streaming
Alla fine è davvero arrivato: Nicki Minaj ha finalmente pubblicato "Queen", il nuovo album, originarimente previsto per il 15 giugno, poirimandato al 10 agosto, rimandato ulteriormente al 17 agosto e poi di nuovo spostato al 10, cioè oggi.
Il disco della rapper è comparso sulle piattaforme streaming: lo potete ascoltare qua. In scaletta collaborazioni con Eminem, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne.
Ganja Burns
Majesty (feat. Eminem e Labrinth)
Thought I Knew You (feat. The Weeknd) –
Rich Sex (feat. Lil Wayne)
Hard White
Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
Barbie Dreams
Run & Hide
Chun Swae (feat. Swae Lee)
Chun-Li
LLC
Good Form
Nip Tuck
2 Lit 2 Late (Interlude)
Miami – 3:10
Sir (feat. Future)
Come See About Me
Coco Chanel (feat. Foxy Brown)
Inspirations (Outro)