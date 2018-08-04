Bruce Springsteen rende disponibile al download la registrazione di 'Wembley '81'
Bruce Springsteen rende disponibile al download la prima registrazione ufficiale del tour europeo del 1981.
Trattasi del concerto tenuto a Londra il 5 giugno nell’ambito del tour di “The River”. Come riportato nelle note, ‘vede Bruce esplorare nuove direzioni musicali attraverso canzoni come "Follow That Dream" e "Johnny Bye Bye"’.
In quel tour il Boss con la sua E Street Band era intento a conquistare il continente europeo. Nella setlist anche alcune cover come "Who'll Stop The Rain" dei Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Jolé Blon" di Gary US Bonds e "Can’t Help Falling In Love" di Elvis Presley.
Setlist:
Born to Run
Prove It All Night
Out in the Street
Follow That Dream
(Elvis Presley cover)
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Independence Day
Johnny Bye-Bye
Two Hearts
Who'll Stop the Rain (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
The Promised Land
This Land Is Your Land (Woody Guthrie cover)
The River
I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)
Badlands
Thunder Road
Set Two
Hungry Heart
You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)
Cadillac Ranch
Sherry Darling
Jole Blon (Harry Choates cover) (Live debut)
Fire
Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)
I Wanna Marry You
Point Blank
Candy's Room
Ramrod
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Encore:
I'm a Rocker
Jungleland
Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)
Detroit Medley