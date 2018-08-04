Bruce Springsteen rende disponibile al download la prima registrazione ufficiale del tour europeo del 1981.

Trattasi del concerto tenuto a Londra il 5 giugno nell’ambito del tour di “The River”. Come riportato nelle note, ‘vede Bruce esplorare nuove direzioni musicali attraverso canzoni come "Follow That Dream" e "Johnny Bye Bye"’.

In quel tour il Boss con la sua E Street Band era intento a conquistare il continente europeo. Nella setlist anche alcune cover come "Who'll Stop The Rain" dei Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Jolé Blon" di Gary US Bonds e "Can’t Help Falling In Love" di Elvis Presley.

Setlist:

Born to Run

Prove It All Night

Out in the Street

Follow That Dream

(Elvis Presley cover)

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Independence Day

Johnny Bye-Bye

Two Hearts

Who'll Stop the Rain (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

The Promised Land

This Land Is Your Land (Woody Guthrie cover)

The River

I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover)

Badlands

Thunder Road

Set Two

Hungry Heart

You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)

Cadillac Ranch

Sherry Darling

Jole Blon (Harry Choates cover) (Live debut)

Fire

Because the Night (Patti Smith Group cover)

I Wanna Marry You

Point Blank

Candy's Room

Ramrod

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Encore:

I'm a Rocker

Jungleland

Can't Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley cover)

Detroit Medley