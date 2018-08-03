Ieri sera a Holmdel (New Jersey) – come annunciato – gli Smashing Pumpkins hanno interrotto il loro reunion tour ‘Shiny And Oh So Bright’ per esibirsi in una data celebrativa del loro 30esimo anniversario.

Per l’occasione la band di Billy Corgan è stata raggiunta sul palco da una serie di ospiti prestigiosi, tra i quali: il frontman dei Deftones Chino Moreno, Courtney Love e Peter Hook (Joy Division e New Order).

L’eccezionalità della serata è data anche dalla scaletta eseguita. Con Chino Moreno sono state proposte “Bodies” (dall’album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness”) che non veniva suonata in concerto dal 2008 e “Snail” (dall’album “Gish”) che mancava dal vivo dal 2000.

Molte anche le cover, da “Stairway to Heaven” dei Led Zeppelin a “Breaking the Law” dei Judas Priest fino a “Celebrity Skin” e “Malibu” delle Hole insieme a Courtney Love, per finire con la tripletta New Order/Joy Division “Age of Consent”, “Transmission” e “Love Will Tear Us Apart” accompagnati da Peter Hook.

Setlist:

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away

Mayonaise

Bodies (with Chino Moreno) (First performance since 2008)

Snail (with Chino Moreno) (First full band performance since 2000)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven(Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer)

1979 (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer)

Fly (Sugar Ray cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by SP)

Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by SP)

Today

Celebrity Skin (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love) (Live debut by SP)

Malibu (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love)

Bullet With Butterfly Wings (with Courtney Love)

Age of Consent (New Order cover) (with Peter Hook) (Live debut by SP)

Transmission (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook and Davey Havok)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook, Davey Havok and Courtney Love)

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine(Betty Noyes cover)

Domani sera, da Pittsburgh, riprenderà il ‘Shiny And Oh So Bright’ tour che a ottobre giungerà in Italia per una unica tappa alla Unipol Arena di Casalecchio di Reno (Bo).