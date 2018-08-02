Lynyrd Skynyrd: in arrivo "Live In Atlantic City" – COPERTINA / TRACKLIST
I veterani del southern rock pubblicheranno il nuovo album dal vivo "Live In Atlantic City" il 21 settembre 2018.
L'album celebra la band e la sua carriera in compagnia di alcuni ospiti speciali, i 3 Doors Down, Hank Williams Jr. (figlio del countryman Hank WIlliams) e il cantautore americano Bo Bice.
"Live In Atlantic City" sarà disponibile nei formati CD, Blu-ray Digipak (limitato alla prima stampa con rivestimento in finta pelle), 2LP + download, DVD, Blu-ray e digitale, a partire dal 21 settembre 2018 su earMUSIC.
I Lynyrd Skynyrd hanno recentemente annunciato il loro tour d’addio, il “The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour” ha preso il via lo scorso 4 maggio e comprende 30 date solo americane.
Ecco di seguito la copertina e la tracklist di "Live In Atlantic City":
- Workin' For MCA
- Red White And Blue (Love It Or Leave)
- Gimme Three Steps
- The Real Thing (feat. Bo Bice)
- Gimme Back My Bullets (feat. Bo Bice)
- Down South Jukin' (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)
- Born To Boogie (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)
- That Smell (feat. 3 Doors Down)
- Kryptonite (feat. 3 Doors Down)
- Saturday Night Special (feat. 3 Doors Down)
- Call Me The Breeze
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Free Bird
DVD and Blu-ray also include:
Bonus: Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential