La bibbia del musicbiz ha assegnato questa notte gli annuali premi che Billboard come di consueto consegna agli artisti che si sono distinti nelle vendite (fisiche e digitali), ma anche nello streaming della propria musica, negli incassi dei tour, nella programmazione radiofonica e non solo. La serata della MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas, condotta da Kelly Clarkson, ha decretato i seguenti vincitori per le diverse categorie prese in considerazione:

Miglior artista: Ed Sheeran

Miglior nuovo artista: Khalid

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello

Miglior artista uomo: Ed Sheeran

Miglior artista donna: Taylor Swift

Miglior duo/gruppo: Imagine Dragons

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake

Top Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Radio Songs Artist: Ed Sheeran

Miglior artista social: BTS

Miglior artista in tour: U2

Miglior artista R&B: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista R&B uomo: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista R&B donna: SZA

Miglior tour R&B: Bruno Mars

Miglior artista rap: Kendrick Lamar

Miglior artista rap uomo: Kendrick Lamar

Miglior artista rap donna: Cardi B

Miglior tour rap: Jay-Z

Miglior artista country: Chris Stapleton

Miglior artista country uomo: Chris Stapleton

Miglior artista country donna: Maren Morris

Miglior duo/gruppo country: Florida Georgia Line

Miglior tour country: Luke Bryan

Miglior artista rock: Imagine Dragons

Miglior tour rock: U2

Miglior artista latino: Ozuna

Miglior artista dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers

Miglior artista di musica cristiana: MercyMe

Miglior artista gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Miglior album nelle vendite: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”

Miglior colonna sonora: “Moana”

Miglior album R&B: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Miglior album rap: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”

Miglior album country: Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”

Miglior album rock: Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”

Miglior album latino: Ozuna, “Odisea”

Miglior album dance/elettronico: The Chainsmokers, “Memories…Do Not Open”

Miglior album di musica cristiana: Alan Jackson, “Precious Memories Collection”

Miglior album gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”

Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Top Streaming Song (Audio): Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Miglior canzone nelle vendite: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"

Miglior canzone in radio: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You”

Miglior collaborazione: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone R&B: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Miglior canzone rap: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”

Miglior canzone country: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Miglior canzone rock: Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Miglior canzone latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Miglior canzone dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”

Miglior canzone di musica cristiana: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”

Miglior canzone gospel: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”