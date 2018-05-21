La bibbia del musicbiz ha assegnato questa notte gli annuali premi che Billboard come di consueto consegna agli artisti che si sono distinti nelle vendite (fisiche e digitali), ma anche nello streaming della propria musica, negli incassi dei tour, nella programmazione radiofonica e non solo. La serata della MGM Grand Garden Arena di Las Vegas, condotta da Kelly Clarkson, ha decretato i seguenti vincitori per le diverse categorie prese in considerazione:
Miglior artista: Ed Sheeran
Miglior nuovo artista: Khalid
Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Camila Cabello
Miglior artista uomo: Ed Sheeran
Miglior artista donna: Taylor Swift
Miglior duo/gruppo: Imagine Dragons
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Drake
Top Hot 100 Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Top Song Sales Artist: Ed Sheeran
Top Radio Songs Artist: Ed Sheeran
Miglior artista social: BTS
Miglior artista in tour: U2
Miglior artista R&B: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista R&B uomo: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista R&B donna: SZA
Miglior tour R&B: Bruno Mars
Miglior artista rap: Kendrick Lamar
Miglior artista rap uomo: Kendrick Lamar
Miglior artista rap donna: Cardi B
Miglior tour rap: Jay-Z
Miglior artista country: Chris Stapleton
Miglior artista country uomo: Chris Stapleton
Miglior artista country donna: Maren Morris
Miglior duo/gruppo country: Florida Georgia Line
Miglior tour country: Luke Bryan
Miglior artista rock: Imagine Dragons
Miglior tour rock: U2
Miglior artista latino: Ozuna
Miglior artista dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers
Miglior artista di musica cristiana: MercyMe
Miglior artista gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Top Billboard 200 Album: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Miglior album nelle vendite: Taylor Swift, “Reputation”
Miglior colonna sonora: “Moana”
Miglior album R&B: Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Miglior album rap: Kendrick Lamar, “DAMN.”
Miglior album country: Chris Stapleton, “From A Room: Volume 1”
Miglior album rock: Imagine Dragons, “Evolve”
Miglior album latino: Ozuna, “Odisea”
Miglior album dance/elettronico: The Chainsmokers, “Memories…Do Not Open”
Miglior album di musica cristiana: Alan Jackson, “Precious Memories Collection”
Miglior album gospel: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Heart. Passion. Pursuit”
Top Hot 100 Song: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Top Streaming Song (Audio): Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."
Top Streaming Song (Video): Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Miglior canzone nelle vendite: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Miglior canzone in radio: Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You”
Miglior collaborazione: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone R&B: Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Miglior canzone rap: Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Miglior canzone country: Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Miglior canzone rock: Imagine Dragons “Believer”
Miglior canzone latina: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Miglior canzone dance/elettronica: The Chainsmokers & Coldplay, “Something Just Like This”
Miglior canzone di musica cristiana: Hillsong Worship, “What A Beautiful Name”
Miglior canzone gospel: J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, “You Deserve It”