E’ ripartito ieri sera da Croke Park a Dublino (Irlanda) il tour europeo dei Rolling Stones. Il set proposto da Jagger e compagni ha incluso 19 canzoni. Al fianco dei classici del loro repertorio gli Stones hanno eseguito, richiesta dai fan, “Wild horses” e due brani che mancavano dai loro live rispettivamente dal 2003 e dal 2005, ovvero “Neighbours” e “The Worst”.

Mick Jagger ha aperto il live con queste parole: "Ciao Irlanda, ciao Dublino. Dia Dhaoibh a chairde (ciao amici miei). È bello essere qui a Croke per la prima volta."

Setlist:

Sympathy for the Devil

Tumbling Dice

Paint It Black

Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)

Ride 'Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)

Neighbours (first time since 2003)

Wild Horses

You Can't Always Get What You Want

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions)

Before They Make Me Run (Keith Richards on lead vocals)

The Worst (Keith Richards on lead vocals – first time since 2005)

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Brown Sugar

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction