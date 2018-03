SP update: So almost all the musical side is done with 2 days to go, leaving background vocals and last minute touches/flourishes/drang. For those who missed it, the 8 songs are as titled: Solara, Marchin' On, Travels, Seek and You Shall Destroy, With Sympathy, Knights of Malta, Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts), and Alienation. The intended plan being to release the songs over two, four song E.P.'s, with a first song most likely due out in May. Also, we just did a long-ranging interview for the New York Times, which given the questions asked will address many of the things we get asked about here on IG. So look out for that soon..Tra la.... @smashingpumpkins

