Epic coda vibes. New tunes coming into focus. #PaxAm2018 this is just the track playing off the tape machine and not even a mix! Charlie is getting crazy good sounds- Todd is blazing some wild guitar, Aaron is slaying on drums- I can't wait for Mahoney's parts. SO STOKED FOR THIS YEAR!!!! XO @totally_tod & @charliestavish @aaronficca @gabrielwest901

