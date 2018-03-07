Van the Man non si ferma mai. Il cantante, polistrumentista e paroliere nordirlandese ha annunciato l’uscita del suo trentanovesimo album in studio dal titolo “You're Driving Me Crazy”, nato da una collaborazione con l’organista jazz statunitense Joey DeFrancesco.

Qui di seguito potete vedere la copertina di “You're Driving Me Crazy”:

L’album esplora una varietà di classici del jazz e del blues come "Miss Otis Regrets", "The Things I Used to Do", "Every Day I Have the Blues" insieme a nuove reinterpretazioni dei suoi brani già famosi come "Have I Told You Lately", "The Way Young Lovers Do", "Magic Time". Sarà disponibile in CD e doppio LP, in tutti i negozi di dischi e store digitali da venerdì 27 aprile.

Joey DeFrancesco è un organista americano, trombettista e cantante che nella sua lunga carriera si è esibito con una grande varietà di artisti tra cui Miles Davis, Ray Charles, Bette Midler, David Sanborn e molti altri.

Ecco la tracklist dell’album:

1. Miss Otis Regrets (Cole Porter)

2. Hold It Right There (Terry, Grey, Vinson)

3. All Saints Day (Van Morrison)

4. The Way Young Lovers Do (Van Morrison)

5. The Things I Used To Do (Eddie Jones)

6. Travellin' Light (John Mercer, James Mundy, James Young)

7. Close Enough For Jazz (Van Morrison)

8. Goldfish Bowl (Van Morrison)

9. Evening Shadows (Van Morrison / Acker Bilk)

10. Magic Time (Van Morrison)

11. You're Driving Me Crazy (Walter Donaldson)

12. Every Day I Have The Blues (Peter Chatman)

13. Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison)

14. Sticks and Stones (Titus Turner)

15. Celtic Swing (Van Morrison)

Il disco arriva dopo "Versatile", trentottesimo album di Van Morrison uscito lo scorso anno.