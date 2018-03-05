Chiusasi nelle prime ore del mattino di oggi, lunedì 5 marzo, al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles, California, la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Premi Oscar 2018 ha visto trionfare "La forma dell'acqua - The Shape of Water" di Guillermo Del Toro, che ha conquistato i premi nelle categorie principali - quelle di "miglior film" e "miglior regia" - oltre che la statuetta in una delle due categorie musicali, quella riservata alla "miglior colonna sonora", nella quale il già premio Oscar nel 2015 Alexandre Desplat ha avuto la meglio sul chitarrista dei Radiohead Jonny Greenwood, in lizza per il lavoro su "Phantom Thread".
Ecco, di seguito, tutti i vincitori dell'edizione 2018 dei Premi Oscar:
Best Picture:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq
Best Actress:
Frances McDormand,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor:
Sam Rockwell,Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actress:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Screenplay:
Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber, The Disaster Artist
Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound
Best Foreign Language Film:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Best Documentary Feature Film:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short:
Edith & Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Best Animated Feature Film:
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
Silent Child
Watu Wote:All of Us
Best Original Score:
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song:
Mary J. Blige – “Mighty River”, Mudbound
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”, Call Me By Your Name
Gael García Bernal, Libertad García Fonzi, and Gabriella Flores – “Remember Me”, Coco
Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up for Something”, Marshall
Kaela Settle, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul – “This is Me”, The Greatest Showman
Best Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Best Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Best Film Editing:
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder