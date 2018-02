The other day, I shared a set of ours from 1995. Which surprisingly engendered a lot of interest, and it got me thinking why not share our pool of PROPOSED songs (meaning the list we'll use to build The Shiny and Oh So Bright set, so these aren't in any particular order). And since we are a bit aways from going into rehearsals, and I'm sure we've missed a favorite or two, tag me @williampcorgan @jamesihaofficial @chamberdrums and @jjjschroeder as well as @smashingpumpkins or #smashingpumpkins and most importantly #SP2018 with a screen cap of what you'd like to hear. But remember, the goal is to build an epic set! So choose wisely

