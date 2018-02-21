Brit Awards 2018: guarda qui la diretta video
Lo show, che sarà ospitato dalla O2 Arena di Londra, è trasmesso in diretta, in versione integrale, anche su Youtube e potete vederlo nel frame video sopra.
Tra le performance della serata ci saranno quelle di Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Jorja Smith, Justin Timberlake, Rag'n'Bone Man, Rita Ora, Sam Smith e Stormzy.Gli artisti con più nomination sono stati Dua Lipa con cinque: "British Female Solo Artist", "British Breakthrough Act", "British Album of the Year" (con "Dua Lipa"), "British Single" e "British Artist Video of the Year" (con "New rules"); Ed Sheeran con quattro: “Best Male Solo Artist", "British Album of the Year" con "Divide", "British Single" e "British Artist Video of the Year" (con "Shape of you") e Rag'n'Bone Man con tre: "British Male Solo Artist", "British Single" con "Human", "British Album of the Year" con "Human".