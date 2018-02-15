Tre anni dopo l’esordio “Sometimes I sit and think, and sometimes I just sit” e a soli sei mesi da “Lotta sea lice” album co-firmato con l'ex War on Drugs Kurt Vile, la cantautrice australiana Courtney Barnett annuncia, per il prossimo 18 maggio, l’uscita del suo secondo capitolo discografico “Tell me how you really feel” che viene anticipato dal singolo “Nameless, faceless”, il cui video si può vedere più sotto.

Tracklist:

1. Hopefulessness

2. City Looks Pretty

3. Charity

4. Need a Little Time

5. Nameless, Faceless

6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

8. Help Your Self

9. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast