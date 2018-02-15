Dizzy Reed (Guns N' Roses): esce il primo album solista "Rock'n'roll ain't easy" - ASCOLTA / COPERTINA / TRACKLIST
Dizzy Reed, il tastierista dei Guns N' Roses, debutta come solista. Uscirà domani, venerdì 16 febbraio, "Rock'n'roll ain't easy", primo disco che porta in copertina il nome del solo musicista americano.
L'album contiene 12 brani (13 nella versione digitale) alle cui lavorazioni hanno preso parte anche altri membri dei Guns N' Roses (come il chitarrista Richard Fortus), ma anche gente che ha suonato con i No Doubt, con i Replacements e con i Queens of the Stone Age.
"Rock'n'roll ain't easy" è stato anticipato dal singolo "This don't look like Vegas", che potete ascoltare qui sotto:Questa la copertina dell'album - più sotto, la tracklist: 01. This Don’t Look Like Vegas
02. Mother Theresa
03. Cheers 2 R Oblivion
04. Fragile Water
05. Dirty Bomb
06. Mystery In Exile
07. I Celebrate
08. Understanding
09. Crestfallen
10. Forgotten Cases
11. Reparations
12. Rock ‘N’ Roll Ain’t Easy