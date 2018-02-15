Dizzy Reed, il tastierista dei Guns N' Roses, debutta come solista. Uscirà domani, venerdì 16 febbraio, "Rock'n'roll ain't easy", primo disco che porta in copertina il nome del solo musicista americano.

L'album contiene 12 brani (13 nella versione digitale) alle cui lavorazioni hanno preso parte anche altri membri dei Guns N' Roses (come il chitarrista Richard Fortus), ma anche gente che ha suonato con i No Doubt, con i Replacements e con i Queens of the Stone Age.

"Rock'n'roll ain't easy" è stato anticipato dal singolo "This don't look like Vegas", che potete ascoltare qui sotto:

Questa la copertina dell'album - più sotto, la tracklist:

01. This Don’t Look Like Vegas02. Mother Theresa03. Cheers 2 R Oblivion04. Fragile Water05. Dirty Bomb06. Mystery In Exile07. I Celebrate08. Understanding09. Crestfallen10. Forgotten Cases11. Reparations12. Rock ‘N’ Roll Ain’t Easy