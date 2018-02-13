Il prossimo 16 marzo esce “Andrew Lloyd Webber: Unmasked the Platinum Collection” una compilation curata personalmente dal compositore che raccoglie la sua carriera, a partire da “Joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat” del 1968 fino al recente “School of rock”.

A proposito della ‘Platinum collection’ Webber ha dichiarato: “Devo alle persone coinvolte in questa raccolta un grande ringraziamento. Ha richiesto molta attenzione selezionare brani di oltre 50 anni di carriera, attività che ha portato alla luce molti ricordi – e ha reso un vecchio compositore molto felice. Mi piacciono particolarmente i nuovi brani e naturalmente amo le suite orchestrali. Non c'è niente che un compositore ami di più che ascoltare le proprie melodie suonate da un'orchestra!”

In questo ‘greatest’ vi sono incluse nuove versioni dei brani incise da artisti come Nicole Scherzinger ("Memory", Cats), Gregory Porter ("Light at the End of the Tunnel", Starlight Express) e Lana Del Rey ("You Must Be Love", Evita). Oltre a questi ci sono performance di Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman, Michael Ball e per la prima volta l’interpretazione di Beyoncé di “Learn To Be Lonely” con Lloyd Webber al piano.

Dicono Lana Del Rey: "Andrew Lloyd Webber è stato uno dei miei primi ispiratori musicali, incidere un suo brano è un sogno che diventa vero". Gregory Porter: "Andrew è un’icona non solo del teatro musicale, ma della musica stessa, della cultura e delle arti umane" e Nicole Scherzinger: "La mia carriera è stata di certo influenzata dalla musica di Andrew. Sono cresciuta ascoltando Jesus Chris Superstar, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita. Riconosco il suo stile dagli arrangiamenti, dagli archi, dall’orchestra, dai synth…”

“Unmasked” sarà disponibile in 2 versioni, 2CD e 4CD. La versione di 4CD aggiunge un libro di 40 pagine con note bio-discografiche a cura del biografo di Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Coveney, un’introduzione scritta dallo stesso Andrew e preziose dediche, tra cui quelle di Barbra Streisand e Glenn Close.

Cd One

01 Superstar • Murray Head & The Trinidad Singers

02 The Phantom Of The Opera • Sarah Brightman & Michael Crawford

03 Oh What A Circus • Antonio Banderas & Madonna

04 Love Changes Everything • Michael Ball

05 Stick It To The Man • Alex Brightman & The Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock

06 Memory* • Nicole Scherzinger

07 No Matter What • Boyzone

08 With One Look • Barbra Streisand

09 Buenos Aires • Glee Cast

10 Don’t Cry For Me Argentina • Julie Covington

11 Take That Look Off Your Face • Marti Webb

12 I’m Hopeless When It Comes To You • Joanna Riding

13 Light At The End Of The Tunnel* • Gregory Porter

14 The Music Of The Night • Michael Crawford

15 Gethsemane ( I Only Want To Say) • Ian Gillan

16 Any Dream Will Do • Donny Osmond

17 Amigos Para Siempre • Sarah Brightman & José Carreras

18 I Don’t Know How To Love Him • Yvonne Elliman

Cd Two

01 As If We Never Said Goodbye • Glenn Close

02 Theme And Variations 1-4 • Andrew Lloyd Webber

03 Unexpected Song • Sarah Brightman

04 You Must Love Me* • Lana Del Rey

05 Everything’s Alright • Yvonne Elliman, Ian Gillan & Murray Head

06 The Vaults Of Heaven • Tom Jones & The Sounds Of Blackness

07 Another Suitcase In Another Hall • Madonna

08 You’re In The Band • Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock

09 It’s Easy For You • Elvis Presley

10 Cold • The Everly Brothers

11 Come Back With The Same Look • Denise Van Outen

12 I Am The Starlight* • Mica Paris & George Ure

13 Mr. Mistoffelees • Paul Nicholas

14 Tell Me On A Sunday • Michael Crawford

15 Think Of Me • Emmy Rossum & Patrick Wilson

16 Rainbow High • Elaine Paige

17 All I Ask Of You • Cliff Richard & Sarah Brightman

18 Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) • Sierra Boggess

Bonus Track Learn To Be Lonely* (Live At The Oscars) • Beyoncé & Andrew Lloyd Webber

Cd Three

01 Jacob & Sons/Coat Of Many Colours • Janet Metz, Donny Osmond, Michael Fletcher & The Canadian Cast

02 Close Every Door • Donny Osmond

03 Heaven On Their Minds* (Live - Arena Tour) • Tim Minchin

04 King Herod’s Song • Alice Cooper

05 Skimbleshanks • Ken Wells & The Original London Cast Of Cats

06 Macavity: The Mystery Cat • Wendy Edmead & Donna King

07 You’ve Never Had It So Good • Stephen Ward Original London Cast

08 I’d Be Surprisingly Good For You • Elena Roger & Philip Quast

09 Evermore Without You • Martin Crewes

10 I Believe My Heart • Duncan James & Keedie

11 If Only You Would Listen • The Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock

12 Sing • Military Wives

13 Hosanna • Jesus Christ Superstar London Cast

14 Hosanna • Plácido Domingo, Sarah Brightman & The Choir Of Winchester Cathedral

15 Pie Jesu • Sarah Brightman & Paul Miles-Kingston

16 By Jeeves • Steven Pacey, Simon Day & Nicholas Haverson

17 Where Did The Rock Go?* • Florence Andrews

Cd Four

01 Phantom Phantasy† • Original London Orchestra

02 Masquerade • Original Motion Picture Cast

03 ’Til I Hear You Sing • Ramin Karimloo

04 Love Never Dies Orchestral Suite† • Original London Orchestra

05love Never Dies•Sierra Boggess

06the Beauty Underneath*•Ben Lewis & Casey Lyons

07 Variations On Variations† • Andrew Lloyd Webber

08 Jesus Christ Superstar Overture • Original Jesus Christ Superstar Orchestra

09 Overture And The Beautiful Game† • Original Cast And Orchestra From The Beautiful Game

10 If This Is What We’re Fighting For • Josie Walker

11 Cats Overture • The Original London Orchestra

12 The Jellicle Ball • Cats Motion Picture Orchestra

13 Sunset Suite† • Original Broadway Orchestra

14 Sunset Boulevard • Kevin Anderson

15 Aspects Of Aspects • Orchester Der Vereinigten Buehnen Wien

16 Seeing Is Believing • Michael Ball & Sarah Brightman

17 Anything But Lonely • Sarah Brightman