Andrew Lloyd Webber, esce il box "Unmasked, the platinum collection" - TRACKLIST/COPERTINA
Il prossimo 16 marzo esce “Andrew Lloyd Webber: Unmasked the Platinum Collection” una compilation curata personalmente dal compositore che raccoglie la sua carriera, a partire da “Joseph and the amazing technicolor dreamcoat” del 1968 fino al recente “School of rock”.
A proposito della ‘Platinum collection’ Webber ha dichiarato: “Devo alle persone coinvolte in questa raccolta un grande ringraziamento. Ha richiesto molta attenzione selezionare brani di oltre 50 anni di carriera, attività che ha portato alla luce molti ricordi – e ha reso un vecchio compositore molto felice. Mi piacciono particolarmente i nuovi brani e naturalmente amo le suite orchestrali. Non c'è niente che un compositore ami di più che ascoltare le proprie melodie suonate da un'orchestra!”
In questo ‘greatest’ vi sono incluse nuove versioni dei brani incise da artisti come Nicole Scherzinger ("Memory", Cats), Gregory Porter ("Light at the End of the Tunnel", Starlight Express) e Lana Del Rey ("You Must Be Love", Evita). Oltre a questi ci sono performance di Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman, Michael Ball e per la prima volta l’interpretazione di Beyoncé di “Learn To Be Lonely” con Lloyd Webber al piano.
Dicono Lana Del Rey: "Andrew Lloyd Webber è stato uno dei miei primi ispiratori musicali, incidere un suo brano è un sogno che diventa vero". Gregory Porter: "Andrew è un’icona non solo del teatro musicale, ma della musica stessa, della cultura e delle arti umane" e Nicole Scherzinger: "La mia carriera è stata di certo influenzata dalla musica di Andrew. Sono cresciuta ascoltando Jesus Chris Superstar, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Evita. Riconosco il suo stile dagli arrangiamenti, dagli archi, dall’orchestra, dai synth…”
“Unmasked” sarà disponibile in 2 versioni, 2CD e 4CD. La versione di 4CD aggiunge un libro di 40 pagine con note bio-discografiche a cura del biografo di Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Coveney, un’introduzione scritta dallo stesso Andrew e preziose dediche, tra cui quelle di Barbra Streisand e Glenn Close.
Cd One
01 Superstar • Murray Head & The Trinidad Singers
02 The Phantom Of The Opera • Sarah Brightman & Michael Crawford
03 Oh What A Circus • Antonio Banderas & Madonna
04 Love Changes Everything • Michael Ball
05 Stick It To The Man • Alex Brightman & The Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock
06 Memory* • Nicole Scherzinger
07 No Matter What • Boyzone
08 With One Look • Barbra Streisand
09 Buenos Aires • Glee Cast
10 Don’t Cry For Me Argentina • Julie Covington
11 Take That Look Off Your Face • Marti Webb
12 I’m Hopeless When It Comes To You • Joanna Riding
13 Light At The End Of The Tunnel* • Gregory Porter
14 The Music Of The Night • Michael Crawford
15 Gethsemane ( I Only Want To Say) • Ian Gillan
16 Any Dream Will Do • Donny Osmond
17 Amigos Para Siempre • Sarah Brightman & José Carreras
18 I Don’t Know How To Love Him • Yvonne Elliman
Cd Two
01 As If We Never Said Goodbye • Glenn Close
02 Theme And Variations 1-4 • Andrew Lloyd Webber
03 Unexpected Song • Sarah Brightman
04 You Must Love Me* • Lana Del Rey
05 Everything’s Alright • Yvonne Elliman, Ian Gillan & Murray Head
06 The Vaults Of Heaven • Tom Jones & The Sounds Of Blackness
07 Another Suitcase In Another Hall • Madonna
08 You’re In The Band • Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock
09 It’s Easy For You • Elvis Presley
10 Cold • The Everly Brothers
11 Come Back With The Same Look • Denise Van Outen
12 I Am The Starlight* • Mica Paris & George Ure
13 Mr. Mistoffelees • Paul Nicholas
14 Tell Me On A Sunday • Michael Crawford
15 Think Of Me • Emmy Rossum & Patrick Wilson
16 Rainbow High • Elaine Paige
17 All I Ask Of You • Cliff Richard & Sarah Brightman
18 Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again (Live At The Royal Albert Hall) • Sierra Boggess
Bonus Track Learn To Be Lonely* (Live At The Oscars) • Beyoncé & Andrew Lloyd Webber
Cd Three
01 Jacob & Sons/Coat Of Many Colours • Janet Metz, Donny Osmond, Michael Fletcher & The Canadian Cast
02 Close Every Door • Donny Osmond
03 Heaven On Their Minds* (Live - Arena Tour) • Tim Minchin
04 King Herod’s Song • Alice Cooper
05 Skimbleshanks • Ken Wells & The Original London Cast Of Cats
06 Macavity: The Mystery Cat • Wendy Edmead & Donna King
07 You’ve Never Had It So Good • Stephen Ward Original London Cast
08 I’d Be Surprisingly Good For You • Elena Roger & Philip Quast
09 Evermore Without You • Martin Crewes
10 I Believe My Heart • Duncan James & Keedie
11 If Only You Would Listen • The Broadway Cast Of School Of Rock
12 Sing • Military Wives
13 Hosanna • Jesus Christ Superstar London Cast
14 Hosanna • Plácido Domingo, Sarah Brightman & The Choir Of Winchester Cathedral
15 Pie Jesu • Sarah Brightman & Paul Miles-Kingston
16 By Jeeves • Steven Pacey, Simon Day & Nicholas Haverson
17 Where Did The Rock Go?* • Florence Andrews
Cd Four
01 Phantom Phantasy† • Original London Orchestra
02 Masquerade • Original Motion Picture Cast
03 ’Til I Hear You Sing • Ramin Karimloo
04 Love Never Dies Orchestral Suite† • Original London Orchestra
05love Never Dies•Sierra Boggess
06the Beauty Underneath*•Ben Lewis & Casey Lyons
07 Variations On Variations† • Andrew Lloyd Webber
08 Jesus Christ Superstar Overture • Original Jesus Christ Superstar Orchestra
09 Overture And The Beautiful Game† • Original Cast And Orchestra From The Beautiful Game
10 If This Is What We’re Fighting For • Josie Walker
11 Cats Overture • The Original London Orchestra
12 The Jellicle Ball • Cats Motion Picture Orchestra
13 Sunset Suite† • Original Broadway Orchestra
14 Sunset Boulevard • Kevin Anderson
15 Aspects Of Aspects • Orchester Der Vereinigten Buehnen Wien
16 Seeing Is Believing • Michael Ball & Sarah Brightman
17 Anything But Lonely • Sarah Brightman