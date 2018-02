We Lost One Of Our Greatest Pioneers Of Hip Hop...

"LOVEBUG STARSKI".

He Is Also Known As One Of The People Who Came Up With The Name "HIP HOP" Aside From Another Legend "Keith Cowboy" Of "The Furious 5"...

Salute To All The Pioneers and Condolences To His Family.#HipHop pic.twitter.com/AH4bNrSIOg