Uscirà venerdì 6 aprile la colonna sonora del documentario diretto da Thom Zimny, Elvis Presley "The Searcher", il film-documentario sul Re del rock & roll. L'album sarà disponibile in tutti gli store digitali e negozi fisici in tre diverse versioni: CD, 2LP e cofanetto da collezione ‘deluxe’. Il film-documentario verrà presentato in anteprima negli Stati Uniti da HBO il 14 aprile 2018.

“Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack)” include 18 dei brani più famosi di Elvis Presley, alcune sue performance live e versioni alternative di canzoni riadattate per lo schermo. Il cofanetto deluxe contiene 27 ulteriori esecuzioni di Elvis più un disco speciale con pezzi eseguiti appositamente per la colonna sonora da Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) e Tom Petty & Heartbreakers. Il box include inoltre un libro di 40 pagine con fotografie rare, note di copertina del compositore Warren Zanes e note del regista Thom Zimny.

Ecco una frase di Bruce Springsteen presa dal documentario:

Di questi artisti percepisci la straordinaria inventiva: non sai bene dove andranno, non sai esattamente cosa stanno facendo, ma lo scopri solo nel momento in cui la musica prende vita... Sei fuori da ogni confine e l’unica cosa che sai è che sei in un posto originale ed emozionante

Ecco qui di seguito la tracklist completa delle diverse versioni della colonna sonora:

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) – CD/Digitale

Trouble/Guitar Man My Baby Left Me That's All Right Baby Let's Play House Heartbreak Hotel Lawdy, Miss Clawdy Hound Dog Crawfish Mona Lisa Milky White Way Like A Baby Are You Lonesome Tonight? It's Now Or Never Tomorrow Is A Long Time Suspicious Minds (take 6) Separate Ways (rehearsal version) Hurt (take 5) If I Can Dream

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) - 3CD Deluxe Box Set

Disco 1

Trouble/Guitar Man My Baby Left Me Baby, What You Want Me To Do Old Shep That's When Your Heartaches Begin That's All Right Blue Moon Of Kentucky Fool, Fool, Fool Tweedlee Dee Baby Let's Play House Good Rockin' Tonight Trying To Get To You Blue Moon When It Rains It Pours Blue Christmas Heartbreak Hotel Lawdy, Miss Clawdy Money Honey Hound Dog (There'll Be) Peace In The Valley (For Me) Crawfish Trouble Farther Along Mona Lisa Hide Thou Me Loving You (end title take 16) Lonely Man (solo version) Power Of My Love

Disco 2

Milky White Way A Mess Of Blues Fame And Fortune Love Me Tender / Witchcraft (duet with Frank Sinatra) Like A Baby Are You Lonesome Tonight? It's Now Or Never Wooden Heart Swing Down Sweet Chariot Reconsider Baby Bossa Nova Baby C'mon Everybody Tomorrow Is A Long Time Take My Hand, Precious Lord Run On Baby What You Want Me To Do Suspicious Minds (take 6) Baby Let's Play House (rehearsal) Words (rehearsal) That's All Right Never Been To Spain An American Trilogy You Gave Me A Mountain Burning Love (rehearsal version) Separate Ways (rehearsal version) Hurt (take 5) If I Can Dream

Disco 3

Dissolution 2 - Mike McCready Satisfied - The Blackwood Brothers That's All Right - Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup She May Be Yours But She Comes To See Me Sometimes - Joe Hill Louis Mystery Train - Little Junior's Blue Flames Smokestack Lightning - Howlin' Wolf Rock-A-My Soul - The Blackwood Brothers Just Walkin' In The Rain - The Prisonaires Rocket 88 - Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats Write Me A Letter - The Ravens Blue Moon Of Kentucky - Bill Monroe Ain't That Right - Eddie Snow Just Walkin' In The Rain - Johnnie Ray Lawdy Miss Clawdy – Lloyd Price Home Sweet Home - Gladys Presley Blowin' In The Wind - Odetta Tomorrow Is A Long Time - Odetta The Weight - The Staple Singers Heartbreak Hotel - The Orlons Wooden Heart - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Rebound - Mike McCready

Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) - 2LP

Lato A

Trouble / Guitar Man My Baby Left Me That's All Right Baby Let's Play House Heartbreak Hotel

Lato B

Lawdy, Miss Clawdy Hound Dog Crawfish Mona Lisa Milky White Way

Lato C

Like A Baby Are You Lonesome Tonight? It's Now Or Never Tomorrow Is A Long Time

Lato D