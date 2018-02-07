Elvis Presley: ‘The Searcher’, la colonna sonora del film-documentario sul Re del Rock & Roll esce il 6 aprile - TRACKLIST
Uscirà venerdì 6 aprile la colonna sonora del documentario diretto da Thom Zimny, Elvis Presley "The Searcher", il film-documentario sul Re del rock & roll. L'album sarà disponibile in tutti gli store digitali e negozi fisici in tre diverse versioni: CD, 2LP e cofanetto da collezione ‘deluxe’. Il film-documentario verrà presentato in anteprima negli Stati Uniti da HBO il 14 aprile 2018.
“Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack)” include 18 dei brani più famosi di Elvis Presley, alcune sue performance live e versioni alternative di canzoni riadattate per lo schermo. Il cofanetto deluxe contiene 27 ulteriori esecuzioni di Elvis più un disco speciale con pezzi eseguiti appositamente per la colonna sonora da Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) e Tom Petty & Heartbreakers. Il box include inoltre un libro di 40 pagine con fotografie rare, note di copertina del compositore Warren Zanes e note del regista Thom Zimny.
Ecco una frase di Bruce Springsteen presa dal documentario:
Di questi artisti percepisci la straordinaria inventiva: non sai bene dove andranno, non sai esattamente cosa stanno facendo, ma lo scopri solo nel momento in cui la musica prende vita... Sei fuori da ogni confine e l’unica cosa che sai è che sei in un posto originale ed emozionante
Ecco qui di seguito la tracklist completa delle diverse versioni della colonna sonora:
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) – CD/Digitale
- Trouble/Guitar Man
- My Baby Left Me
- That's All Right
- Baby Let's Play House
- Heartbreak Hotel
- Lawdy, Miss Clawdy
- Hound Dog
- Crawfish
- Mona Lisa
- Milky White Way
- Like A Baby
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- It's Now Or Never
- Tomorrow Is A Long Time
- Suspicious Minds (take 6)
- Separate Ways (rehearsal version)
- Hurt (take 5)
- If I Can Dream
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) - 3CD Deluxe Box Set
Disco 1
- Trouble/Guitar Man
- My Baby Left Me
- Baby, What You Want Me To Do
- Old Shep
- That's When Your Heartaches Begin
- That's All Right
- Blue Moon Of Kentucky
- Fool, Fool, Fool
- Tweedlee Dee
- Baby Let's Play House
- Good Rockin' Tonight
- Trying To Get To You
- Blue Moon
- When It Rains It Pours
- Blue Christmas
- Heartbreak Hotel
- Lawdy, Miss Clawdy
- Money Honey
- Hound Dog
- (There'll Be) Peace In The Valley (For Me)
- Crawfish
- Trouble
- Farther Along
- Mona Lisa
- Hide Thou Me
- Loving You (end title take 16)
- Lonely Man (solo version)
- Power Of My Love
Disco 2
- Milky White Way
- A Mess Of Blues
- Fame And Fortune
- Love Me Tender / Witchcraft (duet with Frank Sinatra)
- Like A Baby
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- It's Now Or Never
- Wooden Heart
- Swing Down Sweet Chariot
- Reconsider Baby
- Bossa Nova Baby
- C'mon Everybody
- Tomorrow Is A Long Time
- Take My Hand, Precious Lord
- Run On
- Baby What You Want Me To Do
- Suspicious Minds (take 6)
- Baby Let's Play House (rehearsal)
- Words (rehearsal)
- That's All Right
- Never Been To Spain
- An American Trilogy
- You Gave Me A Mountain
- Burning Love (rehearsal version)
- Separate Ways (rehearsal version)
- Hurt (take 5)
- If I Can Dream
Disco 3
- Dissolution 2 - Mike McCready
- Satisfied - The Blackwood Brothers
- That's All Right - Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup
- She May Be Yours But She Comes To See Me Sometimes - Joe Hill Louis
- Mystery Train - Little Junior's Blue Flames
- Smokestack Lightning - Howlin' Wolf
- Rock-A-My Soul - The Blackwood Brothers
- Just Walkin' In The Rain - The Prisonaires
- Rocket 88 - Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats
- Write Me A Letter - The Ravens
- Blue Moon Of Kentucky - Bill Monroe
- Ain't That Right - Eddie Snow
- Just Walkin' In The Rain - Johnnie Ray
- Lawdy Miss Clawdy – Lloyd Price
- Home Sweet Home - Gladys Presley
- Blowin' In The Wind - Odetta
- Tomorrow Is A Long Time - Odetta
- The Weight - The Staple Singers
- Heartbreak Hotel - The Orlons
- Wooden Heart - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Rebound - Mike McCready
Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) - 2LP
Lato A
- Trouble / Guitar Man
- My Baby Left Me
- That's All Right
- Baby Let's Play House
- Heartbreak Hotel
Lato B
- Lawdy, Miss Clawdy
- Hound Dog
- Crawfish
- Mona Lisa
- Milky White Way
Lato C
- Like A Baby
- Are You Lonesome Tonight?
- It's Now Or Never
- Tomorrow Is A Long Time
Lato D
- Suspicious Minds (take 6)
- Separate Ways (rehearsal version)
- Hurt (take 5)
- If I Can Dream