Per celebrare il cinquantesimo anniversario dalla pubblicazione di uno degli album più rappresentativi mai pubblicati dalla band guidata da Arthur Lee il prossimo 20 aprile tornerà nei negozi, ovviamente in versione rigorosamente ampliata, "Forever Changes", album originariamente pubblicato dai Love nel 1968.

Rimasterizzato dal co-produttore originale Bruce Botnick, il disco tornerà in commercio sotto forma di cofanetto contente quattro CD, un DVD, un vinile e un booklet curato dal critico e storico musicale Ted Olsen: nelle tracklist di CD e DVD figureranno mixaggi e versioni alternative dei brani originali, oltre che a outtakes e singoli mia pubblicati prima, mentre nel DVD troveranno spazio mixaggi in alta risoluzione e il video promozionale di "Your Mind and We Belong Together".

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist della versione celebrativa per il cinquantennale di "Forever Changes":

Disco 1: Album originale

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe t People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live and Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"

Disco 2: Mix in mono

Disco 3: Mixaggi alternativi

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live And Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"

12. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)" (Outtake, Alternate Mix)

Disco 4: Singoli e outtakes

1. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)"

2. "Alone Again Or" (Single Version)

3. "A House Is Not a Motel" (Single Version)

4. "Hummingbirds" (Demo)

5. "A House Is Not a Motel" (Backing Track)

6. "Andmoreagain" (Alternate Electric Backing Track)

7. "The Red Telephone" (Tracking Sessions Highlights)

8. "Wooly Bully" (Outtake)

9. "Live and Let Live" (Backing Track) *

10. "Wonder People (I Do Wonder)" (Outtake, Backing Track) *

11. "Your Mind and We Belong Together" (Tracking Sessions Highlights)

12. "Your Mind and We Belong Together"

13. "Laughing Stock"

14. "Alone Again Or" (Mono Single Remix)

DVD: 24/96 Stereo Mix

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

7. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

8. "Live and Let Live"

9. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

10. "Bummer in the Summer"

11. "You Set the Scene"

12. "Your Mind and We Belong Together" (Video)

LP: Album originale

Lato A

1. "Alone Again Or"

2. "A House Is Not a Motel"

3. "Andmoreagain"

4. "The Daily Planet"

5. "Old Man"

6. "The Red Telephone"

Lato B:

1. "Maybe the People Would Be the Times or Between Clark and Hilldale"

2. "Live And Let Live"

3. "The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This"

4. "Bummer in the Summer"

5. "You Set the Scene"

* inediti