What a weekend! Saturday, I was high in the hills of Topanga, overlooking the ocean on a beautiful sunny day, and according to some reports (based on photos taken or leaked) I am now a bassist. I mean, yes, I have played bass on many of your fave songs but I'm not sure I can play bass AND sing at the same time? But perhaps I can try *someday*. Other reports have @jjjschroeder (who just celebrated a birthday) as a budding bassist. Which is interesting, because though Jeff doesn't mind plucking at 4 strings if needed I know he would much prefer the dulcet tones of 6 (but I have heard him confess that 7 strings is just 'too much') @jamesihaofficial on the other hand, well, I haven't seen him pick up a bass since Machina (which he played a fair share on, despite reports claiming a certain 'flaxen Saxxon' did; and as you know with much that is written is patently f-a-l-s-e). Which brings me back to my time in the hills of Topanga, dressed in a long coat, staring out into the ocean dreaming of a future not yet realized. Wisdom here dictates that I share something I have said many times as of late, which is: be here now, live in the present. There truly is no past (but that which lives in your mind), and the future too is but a dream. So kindly, truly, embrace the life you are living TODAY Which reminds me of a song that I also played bass on... #WPC #becarefulwhatyouwishfor (tattoo courtesy of @sir.cophagus

