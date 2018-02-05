L'ipotesi suggestiva di un duetto con un Prince in forma di ologramma era circolata, ed era stata smentita, nelle ore precedenti l'esibizione di Justin Timberlake durante l'intervallo della finale del Super Bowl. Un duetto con Prince c'è stato, sulle note di "I would die 4 U", ma il genietto di Minnenapolis era, più semplicemente, proiettato in forma di video su un telo ("una tenda per doccia fuori misura", ironizza "Consequence of Sound"). Oltre a "I would die 4 U", Timberland ha eseguito

“Filthy”, “Rock Your Body”, “Señorita”, “SexyBack”, “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie” “Until the End of Time”, “Mirrors” e “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”.

Qui l'intera esibizione: