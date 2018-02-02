Il 3 agosto 2005 Bruce Springsteen – chitarra, piano e voce - presentava l’album “Devils and dust” sul palco della Van Andel Arena di Grand Rapids (Michigan). Ora il rocker del New Jersey pubblica la prima uscita ufficiale di quel tour acustico.

Come riporta il sito backstreets.com, i concerti di quella estate rivelano uno Springsteen particolarmente intenso e ispirato. Tre sono i brani che debuttano nel tour, “Tunnel of love”, “Sherry darling” e “It’s hard to be a saint in the city”. Bruce Springsteen introduce il concerto e “Tunnel of love” con le parole: “Inizierò con qualcosa che non ho mai suonato prima”. A chiudere il live la cover di “Dream baby dream” dei Suicide. Più sotto la scaletta del concerto.