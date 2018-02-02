Bruce Springsteen, esce il bootleg ufficiale di un live del 'Devils and dust' del 2005 - COPERTINA/SCALETTA
Il 3 agosto 2005 Bruce Springsteen – chitarra, piano e voce - presentava l’album “Devils and dust” sul palco della Van Andel Arena di Grand Rapids (Michigan). Ora il rocker del New Jersey pubblica la prima uscita ufficiale di quel tour acustico.
Come riporta il sito backstreets.com, i concerti di quella estate rivelano uno Springsteen particolarmente intenso e ispirato. Tre sono i brani che debuttano nel tour, “Tunnel of love”, “Sherry darling” e “It’s hard to be a saint in the city”. Bruce Springsteen introduce il concerto e “Tunnel of love” con le parole: “Inizierò con qualcosa che non ho mai suonato prima”. A chiudere il live la cover di “Dream baby dream” dei Suicide. Più sotto la scaletta del concerto.
- Tunnel of Love
- Reason to Believe
- Devils & Dust
- Black Cowboys
- Long Time Comin'
- Sherry Darling
- The River
- Part Man, Part Monkey
- Cynthia
- One Step Up
- Reno
- Nothing Man
- I Wish I Were Blind
- Racing in the Street
- The Rising
- Further On (Up the Road)
- Jesus Was an Only Son
- Two Hearts
- The Hitter
- Matamoros Banks
- Encore:
- It's Hard to Be a Saint in the City
- Ain't Got You
- Bobby Jean
- The Promised Land
- Dream Baby Dream