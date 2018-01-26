Suede: annunciata la ristampa deluxe dell’omonimo album di debutto per venticinquesimo della band - TRACKLIST
La band capitanata da Brett Andreson ha annunciato la pubblicazione della ristampa deluxe del suo omonimo album di debutto “Suede”, uscito nell'ormai lontano 1993.
Per festeggiare il 25° anniversario di attività, il gruppo brit pop pubblicherà il prossimo 30 marzo una raccolta deluxe "Silver Edition" composta da quattro cd e un dvd che include B-sides, demo, registrazioni dal vivo e materiale inedito.
Racconta il frontman Brett Anderson:
L'album è carico di ingenuità ma riesce a trasmettere una sensazione che amo ancora: urla, sussurra e ha dentro un po’ di verità su chi eravamo in quel momento della nostra vita: giovani, impertinenti, ambiziosi e imperfetti
Prosegue Brett Anderson:
Ho solo ricordi positivi di quei giorni. È stato un momento meraviglioso per noi, eravamo ancora tutti giovani: con gli occhi selvaggi, appassionati e incuranti, quando eravamo ancora uniti e reciprocamente propositivi e quando ci sembrava che il mondo potesse essere il nostro
Qui di seguito la tracklist dell’edizione deluxe:
CD1 (album originale):
1 “So Young”
2 “Animal Nitrate”
3 “She’s Not Dead”
4 “Moving”
5 “Pantomime Horse”
6 “The Drowners”
7 “Sleeping Pills”
8 “Breakdown”
9 “Metal Mickey”
10 “Animal Lover”
11 “The Next Life”
CD 2 (B-Sides):
1 “My Insatiable One”
2 “To The Birds”
3 “He’s Dead”
4 “Where The Pigs Don’t Fly”
5 “Painted People”
6 “The Big Time”
7 “High Rising”
8 “Dolly”
9 “My Insatiable One (Piano Version)”
10 “Brass In Pocket”
CD 3 (Demos, Monitor Mixes, & BBC Radio 1 Session):
1 “The Drowners” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)
3 “He’s Dead” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)
3 “Moving” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)
4 “To The Birds” (Rocking Horse Demos, October 1991)
5 “Metal Mickey” (Island Demos, January 1992)
6 “Pantomime Horse” (Island Demos, January 1992)
7 “High Wire (My Insatiable One)” (Island Demos, January 1992)
8 “The Drowners” (Island Demos, January 1992)
9 “To The Birds” (Island Demos, January 1992)
10 “Sleeping Pills” (East West Demo, March 1992)
11 “The Drowners” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992
12 “To The Birds” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992
13 “My Insatiable One” (Single Monitor Mixes, March 1992
14 “Metal Mickey” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)
15 “The Drowners” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)
16 “Sleeping Pills” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)
17 “Moving” (BBC Radio 1, Mark Goodier Show, April 1992)
18 “Diesel” (Instrumental Studio Outtake)
19 “Stars On 45″ (Rehearsal Room Recording)
20 “Sleeping Pills (Strings)”
CD4 (Live At The Leadmill, February 1993):
1 “Metal Mickey”
2 “Moving”
3 “My Insatiable One”
4 “Animal Nitrate”
5 “Pantomime Horse”
6 “The Drowners”
7 “Painted People”
8 “So Young”
9 “Animal Lover”
10 “Sleeping Pills”
11 “To The Birds”
DVD:
1 “The Drowner” (The Late Show, 5/7/92)
2 “Metal Mickey” (Top Of The Pops, 9/24/92)
3 “So Young” (Top Of The Pops, 5/27/93)
4 “So Young” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)
5 “The Next Life” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)
6 “My Insatiable One” (Later… With Jools Holland, 6/4/93)