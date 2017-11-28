Van Morrison sta per pubblicare il suo secondo album nel giro di pochi mesi: "Versatile" uscirà questo venerdì, 1° dicembre, poco dopo “Roll with the punches”, uscito alla fine di agosto.

Il 37esimo album di Van the Man comprende standard jazz composti e inediti firmati dallo stesso Morrison. Il cantante ha appena diffuso "Broken record", una canzone originale che apre il disco: è la terza traccia condivisa per anticipare il disco, dopo i classici "Makin' whopee" e "I get a kick out of you".

Le potete ascoltare qua

questa la track list completa, con gli autori



1. "Broken Record" (Van Morrison)

2. "A Foggy Day" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)

3. "Let's Get Lost" (Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh)

4. "Bye Bye Blackbird" (Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon)

5. "Skye Boat Song" (Traditional arranged by Van Morrison)

6. "Take It Easy Baby" (Van Morrison)

7. "Makin' Whoopee" (Walter Donaldson and Gus Kahn)

8. "I Get a Kick Out of You" (Cole Porter)

9. "I Forgot That Love Existed" (Van Morrison)

10. "Unchained Melody" (Alex North and Hy Zaret)

11. "Start All Over Again" (Van Morrison)

12. "Only A Dream" (Van Morrison)

13. "Affirmation" featuring Sir James Galway (Van Morrison)

14. "The Party's Over" (Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne)

15. "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" (George Cory and Douglass Cross)

16. "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)