Sono state rese note le nomination delle 84 categorie dei Grammy Awards 2018, la cui cerimonia finale si terrà il 28 gennaio al Madison Square Garden di New York. Jay-Z è l’artista che ha raccolto il maggiore numero di nomination quest'anno con otto. Seguono Kendrick Lamar con sette e Bruno Mars con sei. SZA è la donna più nominata con cinque. A seguire le nomination delle categorie principali, mentre qui puoi vedere tutte le nomination.

Record Of The Year:

"Redbone" — Childish Gambino

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." — JAY-Z

"HUMBLE." — Kendrick Lamar

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year:

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year:

"Despacito" — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

"4:44" — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

"Issues" — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

"1-800-273-8255" — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

"That's What I Like" — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

"Something Just Like This" ­— The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"Thunder" — Imagine Dragons

"Feel It Still" — Portugal. The Man

"Stay" — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Rock Album

Emperor Of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired...To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Best Rock Performance:

"You Want It Darker" — Leonard Cohen

"The Promise" — Chris Cornell

"Run" — Foo Fighters

"No Good" — Kaleo

"Go To War" — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now - Arcade Fire

Humanz - Gorillaz

American Dream - LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy - Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast - The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6lack — 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best Rap Album:

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila's Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Best Song Written For Visual Media

"City Of Stars" — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

"How Far I'll Go" — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up" — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

"Stand Up For Something" — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes