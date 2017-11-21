Steve Hackett ha pubblicato un trailer di “Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham”, in uscita il 26 gennaio su Inside Out nelle versioni 2DVD/2CD Digipak, Blu-ray e sulle piattaforme digitali. Il live riguarda il tour dell’ex chitarrista dei Genesis dello scorso maggio quando oltre a proporre sue composizioni rivisitò l'album dei Genesis del 1976 "Wind & wuthering" . Sul palco con lui Nad Sylvan, Roger King, Nick Beggs, Gary O'Toole e Rob Townsend oltre a John Hackett e Amanda Lehmann.

Dichiara Hackett: “Sono entusiasta per l’uscita di “Wuthering nights”. E’ stato veramente speciale celebrare i 40 anni di “Wind & wuthering”, l’album dei Genesis al quale ho partecipato più attivamente che è uno dei preferiti dai fan.”

“Wuthering Nights: Live In Birmingham” - DVD/Blu-ray Tracklist

Disc 1

1. Every Day

2. El Niño

3. The Steppes

4. In The Skeleton Gallery

5. Behind The Smoke

6. Serpentine Song

7. Rise Again

8. Shadow Of The Hierophant

Bonus

1. Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham - Behind The Scenes Documentary

Disc 2

1. Eleventh Earl Of Mar

2. One For The Vine

3. Blood On The Rooftops

4. In That Quiet Earth

5. Afterglow

6. Dance On A Volcano

7. Inside And Out

8. Firth Of Fifth

9. The Musical Box

10. Los Endos

Bonus

1. Behind The Smoke (Official video)

2. Fifty Miles From The North Pole (Official video)

3. West To East (Official video)