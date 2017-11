Simple Minds are proud to announce a brand new studio album and some very special European tour dates! 'Walk Between Worlds' will be released on the 2nd of Feb, 2018. To pre-order and see details including how UK fans can access a ticket pre-sale this Wednesday ahead of the general sale on Friday, visit the link in bio.

A post shared by Simple Minds (@simplemindsmusic) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:05am PST