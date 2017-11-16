Joe Perry (Aerosmith): esce il disco solista “Sweetzerland Manifesto” - TRACKLIST
La chitarra degli Aerosmith Joe Perry il 19 gennaio pubblicherà “Sweetzerland Manifesto” per Roman Records, il suo primo album solista a distanza di nove anni da “Have guitar, will travel”. Al disco hanno collaborato Robin Zander dei Cheap Trick, David Johansen e Terry Reid.
“Sweetzerland Manifesto” è stato prodotto dallo stesso Perry con Bruce Witkin e, per alcuni brani, dallo storico produttore degli Aerosmith Jack Douglas allo studio 1480 di Los Angeles. Le canzoni sono state tutte scritte o co-scritte, tranne una, da Perry. "Aye, Aye, Aye" è firmata anche da Robin Zander e Johnny Depp suona la batteria sulla cover di “Eve of destruction”
Tracklist:
"Rumble in the Jungle" (instrumental)
"I'll Do Happiness" (featuring Terry Reid)
"Aye, Aye, Aye" (featuring Robin Zander)
"I Wanna Roll" (featuring David Johansen)
"Sick & Tired" (featuring Reid)
"Haberdasher Blues" (featuring Johansen)
"Spanish Sushi" (instrumental)
"Eve of Destruction" (featuring Perry)
"I'm Going Crazy" (featuring Johansen)
"Won't Let Me Go" (featuring Terry Reid)