Preceduta sabato sera 11 novembre dal mini-concerto per 7000 fortunati estratti a sorte tenuto dagli U2 a Trafalgar Square, a Londra, si terrà questa sera domenica 17 novembre alla SSE Arena di Wembley, sempre a Londra, la serata di conferimento degli MTV Europe Music Awards. Taylor Swift ha sei nomination, seguita da Shawn Mendes, in lizza in cinque categorie.
A giorcarsi il premio nella categoria "Best italian act" saranno Ermal Meta, Fabri Fibra, Francesco Gabbani, Thegiornalisti e Tiziano Ferro.
A presentare l'evento sarà Rita Ora, la cantante britannica di origini kosovare.
L'evento sarà trasmesso da una pay tv, e non è prevista la possibilità di assistervi in diretta in streaming.
Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination all'edizione 2017 degli MTV Europe Music Awards:
BEST SONG
Clean Bandit - Rockabye ft. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes - There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
Kendrick Lamar
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST LOOK
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Rita Ora
Taylor Swift
ZAYN
BEST NEW
Dua Lipa
Julia Michaels
Khalid
KYLE
Rag‘n’Bone Man
BEST POP
Camila Cabello
Demi Lovato
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Foo Fighters - Run
Katy Perry - Bon Appétit ft. Migos
Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
KYLE – iSpy ft. Lil Yachty
Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do
BEST LIVE
Bruno Mars
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Eminem
U2
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST ROCK
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Royal Blood
The Killers
U2
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Lorde
The xx
Thirty Seconds To Mars
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Hailee Steinfeld
Jon Bellion
Julia Michaels
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Petite Meller
Rag'n'Bone Man
SZA
The Head And The Heart
BEST WORLD STAGE
Steve Aoki – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2016
Kings of Leon – Live from Oude Luxor Theatre, Rotterdam, The Netherlands 2016
Tomorrowland 2017
DNCE – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
The Chainsmokers – Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Foo Fighters – Live from Barcelona, Spain 2017
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Ermal Meta
Fabri Fibra
Francesco Gabbani
Thegiornalisti
Tiziano Ferro