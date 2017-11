An amphitheater full of upset, sad, and angry people. #Morrissey decided to “postpone” the show after the crowd waited for almost an hour. I can’t say I’m surprised because of his history of spontaneously canceling shows, but I am disappointed. All I can do is hope I can get a refund and that #StevenMorrissey’s health is well. 😞 #thesmiths #meatismurder #thequeenisdead #troublelovesme #lowinhighschool #cancelledplans #vinaroblesamphitheatre #pasorobles #sanluisobispo #livemusic #nogo #postponed #damnit

