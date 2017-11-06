Van Morrison è davvero incontenibile. Solo tre mesi fa, il 31 agosto, ha pubblicato “Roll with the punches”, il 37esimo album di una lunghissima carriera, che già annuncia l’uscita, il primo dicembre, del 38esimo “Versatile”.

Se in “Roll with the punches” Van the Man si misurava con un repertorio soul and blues, nel nuovo “Versatile” sposta la sua attenzione verso alcuni standard del jazz composti da George e Ira Gershwin e Cole Porter. Come nel precedente album, anche in “Versatile” nella tracklist le cover si alternano ad alcuni inediti firmati dallo stesso Morrison.

Track List



1. "Broken Record" (Van Morrison)

2. "A Foggy Day" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)

3. "Let's Get Lost" (Frank Loesser and Jimmy McHugh)

4. "Bye Bye Blackbird" (Ray Henderson and Mort Dixon)

5. "Skye Boat Song" (Traditional arranged by Van Morrison)

6. "Take It Easy Baby" (Van Morrison)

7. "Makin' Whoopee" (Walter Donaldson and Gus Kahn)

8. "I Get a Kick Out of You" (Cole Porter)

9. "I Forgot That Love Existed" (Van Morrison)

10. "Unchained Melody" (Alex North and Hy Zaret)

11. "Start All Over Again" (Van Morrison)

12. "Only A Dream" (Van Morrison)

13. "Affirmation" featuring Sir James Galway (Van Morrison)

14. "The Party's Over" (Betty Comden, Adolph Green and Jule Styne)

15. "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" (George Cory and Douglass Cross)

16. "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin)