E’ ora possibile ascoltare la versione di "Cretin hop" dei Ramones inclusa nel box che uscirà il prossimo 24 novembre per celebrare il 40esimo anniversario del terzo album – l’ultimo con la formazione originale della band - “Rocket to Russia”.

Track List

Disc 1

1. ”Cretin Hop” (Remastered)

2. ”Rockaway Beach” (Remastered)

3. ”Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” (Remastered)

4. ”Locket Love” (Remastered)

5. ”I Don't Care” (Remastered)

6. ”Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” (Remastered)

7. ”We're A Happy Family” (Remastered)

8. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Remastered)

9. ”Do You Wanna Dance?” (Remastered)

10. ”I Wanna Be Well” (Remastered)

11. ”I Can't Give You Anything” (Remastered)

12. ”Ramona” (Remastered)

13. ”Surfin' Bird” (Remastered)

14. ”Why Is It Always This Way?” (Remastered)

15. ”Cretin Hop” (Tracking Mix)

16. ”Rockaway Beach” (Tracking Mix)

17. ”Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” (Tracking Mix)

18. ”Locket Love” (Tracking Mix)

19. ”I Don't Care” (Version 2) [Tracking Mix]

20. ”It's A Long Way Back To Germany” (Version 1) [Tracking Mix]

21. ”We're A Happy Family” (Tracking Mix)

22. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Tracking Mix)

23. ”Do You Wanna Dance?” (Tracking Mix)

24. ”I Wanna Be Well” (Tracking Mix)

25. ”I Can't Give You Anything” (Tracking Mix)

26. ”Ramona” (Tracking Mix)

27. ”Surfin' Bird” (Tracking Mix)

28. ”Why Is It Always This Way?” (Tracking Mix)

Disc 2

1. ”Why Is It Always This Way?” (Mediasound Rough, Alternate Lyrics)

2. ”Rockaway Beach” (Power Station Rough)

3. ”I Wanna Be Well” (Power Station Rough)

4. ”Locket Love” (Power Station Rough)

5. ”I Can't Give You Anything” (Power Station Rough)

6. ”Cretin Hop” (Power Station Rough)

7. ”We're A Happy Family” (Power Station Rough)

8. ”Ramona” (Mediasound Rough, Alternate Lyrics)

9. ”Do You Wanna Dance?” (Mediasound Rough)

10. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Mediasound Rough)

11. ”Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” (Mediasound Rough)

12. ”I Don't Care” (Version 2) [Mediasound Rough]

13. ”Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” (Acoustic Version)

14. ”It's A Long Way Back To Germany” (Version 1) [Dee Dee Vocal]

15. ”Ramona” (Sweet Little Ramona Pop Mix)

16. ”Surfin' Bird” (Alternate Vocal)

17. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Backing Track)

18. ”We're A Happy Family” (At Home With The Family)

19. ”Cretin Hop” (Backing Track)

20. ”Needles And Pins” (Demo Version)

21. ”Babysitter” (B-Side Version) [Remastered]

22. ”It's A Long Way Back To Germany” (B-Side Version) [Remastered]

23. Joey RTR Radio Spot Promo

24. ”We're A Happy Family” (Joey & Dee Dee Dialogue)

Disc 3

1. ”Rockaway Beach” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

2. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

3. ”Blitzkrieg Bop” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

4. ”I Wanna Be Well” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

5. ”Glad To See You Go” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

6. ”Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

7. ”You're Gonna Kill That Girl” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

8. ”I Don't Care” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

9. ”Sheena Is A Punk Rocker” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

10. ”Carbona Not Glue” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

11. ”Commando” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

12. ”Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

13. ”Surfin' Bird” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

14. ”Cretin Hop” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

15. ”Listen To My Heart” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

16. ”California Sun” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

17. ”I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

18. ”Pinhead” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

19. ”Do You Wanna Dance?” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

20. ”Chain Saw” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

21. ”Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

22. ”Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

23. ”Judy Is A Punk” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

24. ”Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

25. ”We're A Happy Family” (Live at Apollo Centre, Glasgow, Scotland, 12/19/1977)

Disc 4

1. ”Teenage Lobotomy” (Tracking Mix)

2. ”Do You Wanna Dance?” (Tracking Mix)

3. ”I Wanna Be Well” (Tracking Mix)

4. ”I Can't Give You Anything” (Tracking Mix)

5. ”Ramona” (Tracking Mix)

6. ”Surfin' Bird” (Tracking Mix)

7. ”Why Is It Always This Way?” (Tracking Mix)

