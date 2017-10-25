E’ segnalata in uscita il 17 novembre una tripla compilation che riguarda il cantante dei Deep Purple Ian Gillan intitolata “The voice of Deep Purple: The Gillan years” e proporrà l’album della Ian Gillan Band del 1977 “Scarabus” e i dischi solisti “Accidentally on purpose” (1988) e “Naked thunder” (1990). Oltre ai tre album saranno incluse anche cinque bonus tracks: “Smoke on the water”, “Black night”, “Restless”, “Child in time”, “Woman from Tokyo” e una intervista con Gillan. All’uscita del disco farà seguito un breve tour in Gran Bretagna.

Tracklist

CD1

1. Gut Reaction

2. Talking To You

3. No Good Luck

4. Nothing But The Best

5. Loving On Borrowed Time

6. Sweet Lolita

7. Nothing To Lose

8. Moonshine

9. Long And Lonely Ride

10. Love Gun

11. No More Cane On The Brazo

12. Smoke On The Water (Bonus Track)

13. Black Night (Bonus Track)

CD2

1. Scarabus

2. Exhausted

3. Poor Boy Hero

4. Mercury High

5. Pre-Release

6. Slags To Bitches

7. Apathy

8. Mad Elaine

9. Country Lights

10. Fool’s Mate

11. Child In Time (Bonus Track)

12. Woman From Tokyo (Bonus Track)

CD3

1. Clouds And Rain

2. Evil Eye

3. She Took My Breath Away

4. Dislocated

5. Via Miami

6. I Can’t Dance To That

7. Can’t Believe You Wanna Leave

8. Lonely Avenue

9. Telephone Box

10. I Thought No

11. Cayman Island

12. The Purple People Eater

13. Chet

14. Restless (Bonus Track)

15. Interview - Ian Gillan - Japanese Tour (Bonus)