I Foo Fighters di Dave Grohl hanno partecipato assieme a molti altri artisti alla compilation con intenti benefici “7-Inches for Planned Parenthood”. L’album conterrà 33 brani e uscirà in edizione limitata il prossimo 17 novembre, ma è già possibile ascoltarlo in streaming online. I Foos hanno contribuito con “Soldier”, una outtake del loro ultimo album "Concrete and Gold". Tra quanti hanno partecipato all’operazione anche Björk, Common, Bon Iver, Matt Berninger e Bryce Dessner dei National, Laurie Anderson e Mary J. Blige.

Tracklist:

01. Cecile Richards – Introduction

02. CHVRCHES – Down Side of Me (Live)

03. Estelle – Woman’s World

04. dream hampton – Casey

05. Björk – Come to Me

06. Margaret Atwood – Blackberries

07. Nico Muhly – Uneven Cycles

08. John Legend & St. Vincent – Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)

09. Tig Notaro – My Ideal Exchange with a Stranger (Live at Largo)

10. Mitski – I’m A Fool To Want You

11. Heather McGhee – We the People

12. Elliott Smith – Pretty (Ugly Before) (Live at Largo)

13. Margaret Atwood – Oh Children

14. Matt Berninger & Jon Brion – Learning (Live at Largo)

15. Pete Holmes – Pete Holmes Likes Traffic (Live at Largo)

16. Bon Iver with Aaron and Bryce Dessner – 45 (Live at the Philharmonie de Paris)

17. Dr. Willie Parker – Life’s Work

18. Sharon Van Etten – Passion and Love

19. Feist – Born to Bond

20. Laurie Anderson – Birth of Lola

21. Helado Negro – Beber

22. Foo Fighters – Soldier

23. Zach Galifianakis – Untitled (Live at Largo)

24. Margaret Cho – Asians In Hollywood (Live at Largo)

25. Sleater-Kinney – Here We Come

26. Aparna Nancherla – History Has Its Sighs On You (Live at Largo)

27. Mary Lattimore & Meg Baird – Fair Annie

28. Sarah Silverman – Untitled (Live at Largo)

29. Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman

30. Janeane Garofalo – Untitled (Live at Largo)

31. Jenny Slate – Am I Susan Yet? (Live at Largo)

32. Common – Love Star (feat. Marsha Ambrosius and PJ)

33. Bryce Dessner – For Marsha P. Johnson