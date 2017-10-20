Foo Fighters: ascolta "Soldier", outtake di "Concrete and gold"
I Foo Fighters di Dave Grohl hanno partecipato assieme a molti altri artisti alla compilation con intenti benefici “7-Inches for Planned Parenthood”. L’album conterrà 33 brani e uscirà in edizione limitata il prossimo 17 novembre, ma è già possibile ascoltarlo in streaming online. I Foos hanno contribuito con “Soldier”, una outtake del loro ultimo album "Concrete and Gold". Tra quanti hanno partecipato all’operazione anche Björk, Common, Bon Iver, Matt Berninger e Bryce Dessner dei National, Laurie Anderson e Mary J. Blige.
Tracklist:
01. Cecile Richards – Introduction
02. CHVRCHES – Down Side of Me (Live)
03. Estelle – Woman’s World
04. dream hampton – Casey
05. Björk – Come to Me
06. Margaret Atwood – Blackberries
07. Nico Muhly – Uneven Cycles
08. John Legend & St. Vincent – Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)
09. Tig Notaro – My Ideal Exchange with a Stranger (Live at Largo)
10. Mitski – I’m A Fool To Want You
11. Heather McGhee – We the People
12. Elliott Smith – Pretty (Ugly Before) (Live at Largo)
13. Margaret Atwood – Oh Children
14. Matt Berninger & Jon Brion – Learning (Live at Largo)
15. Pete Holmes – Pete Holmes Likes Traffic (Live at Largo)
16. Bon Iver with Aaron and Bryce Dessner – 45 (Live at the Philharmonie de Paris)
17. Dr. Willie Parker – Life’s Work
18. Sharon Van Etten – Passion and Love
19. Feist – Born to Bond
20. Laurie Anderson – Birth of Lola
21. Helado Negro – Beber
22. Foo Fighters – Soldier
23. Zach Galifianakis – Untitled (Live at Largo)
24. Margaret Cho – Asians In Hollywood (Live at Largo)
25. Sleater-Kinney – Here We Come
26. Aparna Nancherla – History Has Its Sighs On You (Live at Largo)
27. Mary Lattimore & Meg Baird – Fair Annie
28. Sarah Silverman – Untitled (Live at Largo)
29. Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman
30. Janeane Garofalo – Untitled (Live at Largo)
31. Jenny Slate – Am I Susan Yet? (Live at Largo)
32. Common – Love Star (feat. Marsha Ambrosius and PJ)
33. Bryce Dessner – For Marsha P. Johnson