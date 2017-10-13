I gloriosi Wu-Tang Clan sono tornati con “Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues”, il loro nuovo album che segue a tre anni di distanza la precedente pubblicazione “A better tomorrow”. Produttore della nuova impresa della posse newyorchese è RZA, anche se il progetto è di Mathematics.

Nel comunicato stampa RZA dichiara: “Da anni Math ha in animo di fare musica unendo la moderna tecnologia con vecchi strumenti come il leggendario ASR10, assemblando le voci del Wu-Tang Clan con altri MCs. Con “The saga continues” ha creato un capolavoro”.

Tracklist:

01. Wu-Tang the Saga Continues Intro (feat. RZA)

02. Lesson Learn’d (feat. Inspectah Deck and Redman)

03. Fast and Furious (feat. Hue Hef and Raekwon)

04. Famous Fighters (Skit)

05. If Time is Money (Fly Navigation) [feat. Method Man]

06. Frozen (feat. Method Man, Killa Priest, and Chris River)

07. Berto and the Fiend (Skit) (feat. Ghostface Killah)

08. Pearl Harbor (feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, RZA, and Sean Price)

09. People Say (feat. Redman)

10. Family (Skit)

11. Why Why Why (feat. RZA and Swnkah)

12. G’d up (feat. Method Man, R-Mean, and Mzee Jones)

13. If What You Say is True (feat. Streetlife)

14. Saga (Skit) [feat. RZA]

15. Hood Go Bang! (feat. Redman and Method Man)

16. My Only One (feat. Ghostface Killah, RZA, Cappadonna, and Steven Latorre)

17. Message

18. The Saga Continues Outro (feat. RZA)