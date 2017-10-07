Il chitarrista irlandese Gary Moore, virtuoso della chitarra rock-blues e membro dei Thin Lizzy, degli Skid Row e dei Colosseum II, scomparso nel 2011, è protagonista di un cofanetto celebrativo la cui uscita è prevista per il 24 novembre, che conterrà due CD di brani registrati in studio e altri due CD di registrazioni dal vivo remixate per l'occasione, oltre a un libro con la sua biografia autorizzata, "I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow", e le riproduzioni di alcuni memorabilia da collezione.

Il libro è stato scritto da Harry Shapiro, che ha intervistato amici, colleghi e familiari di Gary Moore.

Il cofanetto, intitolato "Blues and Beyond", è disponibile anche nel formato con due CD o quattro LP.

Track Listing

CD1

1. “Enough Of The Blues”

2. “Tell Me Woman”

3. “Stormy Monday”

4. “That’s Why I Play The Blues”

5. “Power Of The Blues”

6. “Ball And Chain”

7. “Looking Back”

8. “Surrender”

9. “Cold Black Night”

10. “There’s A Hole”

11. “Getaway Blues”

12. “We Want Love”

13. “Memory Pain”

14. “The Prophet”

CD2

1. “You Upset Me Baby”

2. “Bring My Baby Back”

3. “I Can’t Quit You Baby”

4. “World Of Confusion”

5. “Picture Of The Moon”

6. “Can’t Find My Baby”

7. “Drowning In Tears”

8. “Evil”

9. “My Baby (She’s So Good To Me)”

10. “Ain’t Got You”

11. “Just Can’t Let You Go”

12. “How Many Lies”

13. “Torn Inside”

14. “Parisienne Walkways” (Live)

CD3 (box set only)

Blues And Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. “Walking By Myself”

2. “Oh Pretty Woman”

3. “Need Your Love So Bad”

4. “Since I Met You Baby”

5. “Surrender”

6. “Cold Black Night”

7. “All Your Love”

8. “Still Got The Blues”

CD4 (box set only)

Blues and Beyond Live: (previously unreleased)

1. “Too Tired”

2. “The Sky Is Crying”

3. “Further On Up The Road”

4. “Fire”

5. “The Blues Is Alright”

6. “Enough Of The Blues” (Alternative)

7. “The Prophet”