I Queen hanno pubblicato una versione diversa di due delle loro canzoni più note, stiamo parlando di “We will rock you” e “We are the champions”. Entrambe saranno contenute nel box per i quaranta anni dell’album “News of the world” in uscita il 17 novembre.

Queste versioni sono incluse in un CD intitolato ‘Raw Sessions’ che contiene versioni inedite di ognuna delle undici canzoni del disco pubblicato nel 1977.

Si legge in un comunicato: “Tutte le versioni delle ‘Raw Sessions’ sono differenti da quelle usate nell’album. “We will rock you” ha un approccio radicalmente diverso al solo di chitarra, che ricorda Jimi Hendrix. Su “We are the champions” ci sono molti elementi strumentali sconosciuti, soprattutto di chitarra. Questa versione è stata editata nell'album del 1977, ma viene presentata qui per la prima volta nella sua lunghezza originale con due cori. Le registrazioni mostrano anche che “We are the champions” originariamente era destinata a essere esclusa. Freddie alla fine dice: "Questa aveva un buon feeling...è esattamente come dovrebbe essere".

Questa la composizione del box

Original album Side One

1. We Will Rock You

2. We Are The Champions

3. Sheer Heart Attack

4. All Dead, All Dead

5. Spread Your Wings

6. Fight From The Inside

Side Two

1. Get Down, Make Love

2. Sleeping On The Sidewalk

3. Who Needs You

4. It's Late

5. My Melancholy Blues

CD 1: The Original Album – Bob Ludwig 2011 master

1. We Will Rock You

2. We Are The Champions

3. Sheer Heart Attack

4. All Dead, All Dead

5. Spread Your Wings

6. Fight From The Inside

7. Get Down, Make Love

8. Sleeping On The Sidewalk

9. Who Needs You

10. It's Late

11. My Melancholy Blues

CD 2: Raw Sessions

1. We Will Rock You (Alternative Version)

2. We Are The Champions (Alternative Version)

3. Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix)

4. All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix)

5. Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take)

6. Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version)

7. Get Down, Make Love (Early Take)

8. Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977)

9. Who Needs You (Acoustic Take)

10. It's Late (Alternative Version)

11. My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix)

CD3: Bonus tracks

1. Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977)

2. We Will Rock You (BBC Session)

3. We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session)

4. Spread Your Wings (BBC Session)

5. It's Late (BBC Session)

6. My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session)

7. We Will Rock You (Backing Track)

8. We Are The Champions (Backing Track)

9. Spread Your Wings (Instrumental)

10. Fight From The Inside (Instrumental)

11. Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental)

12. It's Late (USA Radio Edit 1978)

13. Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979)

14. We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982)

15. My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977)

16. Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981)

17. Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979)

18. We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

19. We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982)

DVD: Queen: The American Dream