Sam Smith: esce "The thrill of it all", il nuovo singolo è "Pray" - VIDEO/COPERTINA/TRACKLIST
Il nuovo album di Sam Smith verrà pubblicato il 3 novembre per Capitol Records e si intitolerà “The thrill of it all”. Al suo fianco il produttore Jimmy Napes con i contributi di Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd e Stargate.
La versione standard dell'album avrà 10 brani, nell'edizione deluxe saranno presenti quattro bonus tracks (contrassegnate con l'asterisco nella tracklist pubblicata più avanti). Il primo singolo, "Too good at goodbyes", è il brano di apertura, mentre "Pray", il secondo singolo del quale potete vedere il video sotto, chiude l'album. “The thrill of it all” è il secondo album del cantautore britannico e segue “In the lonely hour” uscito nel maggio 2014.
Tracklist:
01. Too Good At Goodbyes
02. Say It First
03. One Last Song
04. Midnight Train
05. Burning
06. Him
07. Baby, You Make Me Crazy
08. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)
09. Palace
10. Pray
11. Nothing Left For You *
12. The Thrill Of It All *
13. Scars *
14. One Day At A Time *