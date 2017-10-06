Il nuovo album di Sam Smith verrà pubblicato il 3 novembre per Capitol Records e si intitolerà “The thrill of it all”. Al suo fianco il produttore Jimmy Napes con i contributi di Timbaland, Malay, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd e Stargate.

La versione standard dell'album avrà 10 brani, nell'edizione deluxe saranno presenti quattro bonus tracks (contrassegnate con l'asterisco nella tracklist pubblicata più avanti). Il primo singolo, "Too good at goodbyes", è il brano di apertura, mentre "Pray", il secondo singolo del quale potete vedere il video sotto, chiude l'album. “The thrill of it all” è il secondo album del cantautore britannico e segue “In the lonely hour” uscito nel maggio 2014.

Tracklist:

01. Too Good At Goodbyes

02. Say It First

03. One Last Song

04. Midnight Train

05. Burning

06. Him

07. Baby, You Make Me Crazy

08. No Peace (feat. YEBBA)

09. Palace

10. Pray

11. Nothing Left For You *

12. The Thrill Of It All *

13. Scars *

14. One Day At A Time *