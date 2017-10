One week ago today I was watching my dad play💚we showed up rushed to our seats💚I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark💚sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs💚everyone grew up on these songs💚🇺🇸this is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life💚🐛my father loves music more than anything and always put music first💚it's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music💚I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is💚Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one💚I love you dad your songs are dreams manifested 💌⚡️

