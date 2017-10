How many more mass shootings will it take? How many more lives ended? How many more families destroyed? We need sane, rational, sensible #guncontrolnow . the @nationalrifleassociation and every Republican who opposes gun control has so much blood on their hands. Mass shootings are evil, passing legislation that enables them to happen even more so.

A post shared by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:26am PDT